A new New Zealand-based venture capital fund launched by the successful US Tech Executive





Former technology executive Mark Bregman has launched an early-stage fund to support innovative companies based in New Zealand.

Prior to founding Quidnet Ventures, he led innovation consulting at Vista Equity Partners. Help portfolio companies leverage innovation to grow. He also led corporate venture programs at three enterprise software companies (Symantec, Neustar, and NetApp) and co-founded AI / ML startups to help the publishing industry adapt their readers to content.

Mark Bregman, founder and general partner of Quidnet Ventures, said: Build close ties with New Zealand while launching the venture capital industry. The fund focuses on New Zealand start-ups, combining over 30 years of experience in the global technology industry with over 20 years of involvement in New Zealand. The founders help them bring innovation to the world and accelerate New Zealand’s rise as a global innovation powerhouse. “

Quidnet Ventures currently has a portfolio of four companies. Aider, a digital assistant for small businesses. Dawn Aerospace; Winely, a sustainable space transportation company, a real-time fermentation analysis company. Marama Labs, a deep tech sensor and data analysis company that develops advanced spectroscopic sensors for analyzing the chemical composition of liquids.

Jim McLean, Managing Director of SVD Capital, commented: These entrepreneurs support understanding and adaptation as they expand globally. “

Marcus Henderson, Investment Director of NZ Growth Capital, said: Partner (NZGCP).

Venture activity in New Zealand has increased significantly in recent years, with more than five funds emerging over the last three years. Quidnet Ventures emerged as the first company to have long-term ties to New Zealand, a deep network in the United States, and experience as an operator in both large and start-up companies.

“New Zealand’s startup ecosystem is rapidly maturing and new and exciting companies are being formed each week. Participate in helping Kiwi founders change the landscape of the world and grow Aotearoa into an innovation nation. I’m very happy to be able to do it, “Mark said. Bregman.

About Quidnet Ventures;

Quidnet Ventures provides unmatched access to a global network of academia, government, venture capital and the industry as a whole. Our team has worked in Europe, Japan, China, India and Australia. Over 20 years in New Zealand. Our partners and analysts have over 150 years of experience in the international technology industry. We take pride in working closely with entrepreneurs to help them succeed in bringing Kiwi innovation to the world.

