Researchers at Oregon State University have successfully removed the biped robot from the sofa and successfully completed its first outdoor run with a 5km robot. The bot Cassie completed the route in 53 minutes. There was no tethering and it was completed with one battery charge. So remember it the next time you go jogging. If you want to overtake a killer robot, it’s time to beat it.

(for now.)

Cassie is the creator of the OSU spin-off Agility Robotics and has been promoting the commercial case of biped robots for some time. Cathy itself was the company’s first product manufactured between 2017 and 2019 and is now being used in laboratories. Agility is currently creating an updated bipedal bot, Digit, which has an arm for processing packages and is used by Ford as part of an autonomous delivery robot research project.

However, bipedal machines are awkward to sell. Their great advantage is that they can easily navigate spaces created for humans, such as stairs and narrow corridors. However, bipedal walking means that it is inherently less stable, especially when compared to quadrupedal robots such as those made by Boston Dynamics. Standing on four legs makes it difficult to beat something.

The Kathy robot was controlled and chaperoneed in 5K execution. Image: OSU

The team behind Cassie says this could change as new deep learning technologies allow biped robots to develop new ways to stabilize themselves on the move. However, these methods are not perfect. Cassie fell twice during 5K execution. For example, it fell once because the computer brain overheated and once because a human controller instructed the corner to be too early. (Yes, Cassie was not run under its own instructions.)

Jonathan Hurst, a professor of OSU robotics and co-founder of Agility Robotics, is confident that bipedal bots will become the norm and blend into humans. In the not too distant future, everyone will see and interact with robots in different parts of their daily lives. Robots work with us and improve our quality of life, Hurst said in an OSU blog post.

Who knows, maybe you will see them in your morning run.

