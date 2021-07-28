Weak in the world of innovation





Written by Eyal Hoffman, Highroad’s early investor and managing partner.

The global (and Israeli) venture capital industry is on fire, with some hot sectors such as cyber, fintech, telecommunications, and of course urban technology, raising huge sums of money and groundbreaking development. Is funding. That said, unlike start-ups and companies that made record-breaking investments and were recast as unicorns in the first quarter of 2021, conceptualized companies in different industries around the world of urban technology, and even neat little. Tends to separate into clusters. These clusters include mobility, energy, infrastructure, water, construction, real estate, smart homes or offices, welfare, communities and even tourism.

Classification of the urban technology sector into different disciplines can be seen as a major mistake or loss of opportunity. This may be considered unattractive to some because of the false reputation that urban technology is associated with long processes and traditional industries, but in reality it is with technology. It is very likely that innovation will be brought to these very vertical areas. It has a great impact on people’s quality of life. For example, urban technology categories such as smart mobility have changed and improved our daily lives by quickly moving from point A to point B, warning of potential dangers on the road.

There are many excellent start-ups and companies in the urban technology sector that have delivered exceptional results and results and have further improved our standard of living. One example is the Aura Smart Air, the world’s smartest air purification and monitoring system. It purifies and disinfects over 99% of bacteria and viruses from indoor air and continuously monitors their quality in real time. Another example of breakthrough urban technology is the ITC. This is a start-up company developing its own smart system designed to optimize traffic lights for more seamless and congestion-free traffic. The ITC system uses cameras to calculate various parameters related to vehicle movement in real time and constantly adjust the timing of traffic lights accordingly. Third, SoliDrip’s solution can water individual plants to meet the unique irrigation needs of each plant at any time, enabling easier, more cost-effective and more diverse growth in green areas. To In addition, the company’s mission to achieve the ideal balance between sustainable development and urban growth through irrigation technology positions SoliDrip’s solutions as the successor to innovative and environmentally friendly urban technology.

Indeed, some of the most innovative urban technology products on the market are made in Israel. The smart mobility environment is dominated by Israeli start-ups such as Waze (for private cars) and Moovit (for public transport). Another Israeli innovator, Solar Edge, is developing products aimed at using the sun, the brightest and warmest natural resource in the universe, in smarter and more environmentally friendly ways. GreenQ is the power of blue and white behind the optimization of the city’s waste collection process and the lives of city dwellers and workers.

According to the Israeli Innovation Authority 2021 Innovation Report, the number of IPOs by Israeli start-ups continued to grow, maintaining independence throughout the heyday of the Covid-19 pandemic and achieving a record 31 IPOs in 2020. No wonder.

In summary, as more and more people seek to live and work in urban areas, urban technology presents feasible, cost-effective and life-improving solutions to everyday challenges to urban life. To do. A must-have, as opposed to the luxury developed by other innovative sectors. It is clear that urban technology and its development will lead the responsibility for living a safer, more sustainable and satisfying life in the coming years.

Indeed, the companies mentioned above and many others are paving the way for exciting applications for safer and more seamless everyday use. These courageous entrepreneurs shed light on urban technology and finally reveal how integrated and innovative this tech sector really is.

