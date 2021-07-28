PS5 and XSX sell faster than PS4 and Xbox One





Despite the fact that you still can’t get it, Sony has sold 10 million PlayStation 5 units so far. Sony revealed that number in today’s press release, alongside attractive wrinkles: PS5 clearly outperforms PS4 sales in the same time frame. Yet another statistic shows that next-generation consoles as a whole are selling faster than previous-generation consoles at the time.

There is also this. Earlier this week, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said the Xbox Series X / S constitutes Microsoft’s best-selling console line to date. Nadella didn’t provide a solid number in this week’s earnings announcement, as Microsoft stopped publishing such numbers during the lifetime of the Xbox One a few years ago. Nevertheless, Kotaku has contacted Microsoft. As Microsoft CFO Amy Hood quoted in this week’s phone call, the rate of increase in revenue was pointed out. On Twitter, Daniel Ahmad, senior analyst at Niko Partners, estimates that Microsoft has sold 6.5 million Xbox Series X / S units. Over the same period, 5.7 million on Xbox One and 5 million on Xbox 360.

With PS5 sales approaching 8 million units earlier this year, Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki hopes that PS5 will continue to outsell PS4, which recorded 14.8 million units in the second year. Said. Kotaku contacted Sony for a more specific comparison of PS4 and PS5, but didn’t get a response in time for the release.

So you may be thinking, what do you get? These companies sell more consoles than ever before, but fewer people actually get them. Due to the shortage of semiconductors that plague industries around the world, production on next-generation consoles cannot be launched to meet demand. With Microsoft’s earnings announcement, Hood has come to the point of admitting that such demand for the next-generation Xbox far exceeds supply.

And yes, for now, getting a next-generation console for either the Xbox Series X, Series S, or PS5 is a daunting endeavor. If you’re serious about buying at a fair price, you should swallow the crazy cocktails on Troll Forums, Discord Servers, and Stock Alert Sites. (It also takes a lot of time and patience.) Next-generation consoles are sold out at major retailers such as Walmart, GameStop, Target, and Best Buy. If you find the list online, or if so, it may be sold through a third party with incredible markup.

But these companies aren’t necessarily hurting it. Such sell-through numbers usually indicate how much of a particular product (console in this case) is sold directly by the producer (console maker in this case) or to a retailer. Maybe many of these PS5s and Xboxes will go to resellers and scalpers that rely on bots to instantly scoop up supplies. Today, more people are playing games than they were seven years ago, so they may be off the shelves (generally true). In any case, Microsoft and Sony are still making millions of dollars without facing too much pressure to increase production.

The current lack of availability will eventually be resolved anyway. It’s a matter of time, it’s not. Think through the lens of history. How long did it take to get an Xbox One or PS4 during the 2013 and 2014 Halcyon BioShock era? In this generation, you can play the following Halo: You can continue to play the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn. It was still in a nasty temporary period between generations, at least for a little longer.

