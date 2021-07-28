Vaccines and our return to work plan





Sundar sent the following email to Google employees earlier this morning: The email has been edited to remove internal links.

Hey, guys,

I hope you are indebted to me. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve put the well-being of the Google community at the forefront. We did this with the care of our customers and partners, and announced over 200 new products and features to help people and businesses survive this difficult time.

In March 2020, we decided early on to send employees home to delay the spread of COVID. Since then, we have expanded the scope of Carers Leave to help our employees take care of their loved ones. We continued to cover the full wages of on-campus workers who were unable to complete their jobs due to office closures. We also made access to the vaccine for Google employees and their employees as soon as the vaccine became available locally. In addition, thanks to the generosity of Google employees and support from Google.org, we have helped Gavi fully vaccinate more than one million people in low- and middle-income countries around the world.

It’s encouraging to see very high vaccination rates in the Google community in areas where vaccines are widely available, even though the virus continues to proliferate in many parts of the world. This is a major reason why we were comfortable opening our offices to employees who wanted to return home early. And I have to say it’s great to see Google employees brainstorming around the whiteboard and enjoying a meal in a cafe in many offices that are already reopening globally.

Vaccination is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our community healthy for the next few months. When we were aiming for a global return to the office, I wanted to share two important updates.

First of all, anyone who comes to work on our campus needs to be vaccinated. This policy will be rolled out in the United States in the coming weeks and will be extended to other regions in the coming months. Implementation depends on local conditions and regulations and will not be applied until the vaccine is widely available in your area. You will get guidance from your local lead on how this will affect you, and also regarding the exception process for people who cannot be vaccinated for medical or other protected reasons. Share details.

Next, we will extend our global voluntary telecommuting policy until October 18. We are pleased to have begun reopening the campus. We also encourage Google employees who feel they can safely access existing sites to continue to participate. At the same time, many Google employees are aware that the Delta variant has caused a surge in the community and is concerned about returning to the office. This extension gives you the time to get back to work while giving you the flexibility you need. Keep an eye on your data and notify us at least 30 days in advance before moving to a full office reinstatement plan. For those with special circumstances, we will soon share expanded temporary work options so that you can apply for telecommuting until the end of 2021. We also extended extended caregiver leave for parents and caregivers until the end of the year.

I know that many of you continue to deal with the very difficult situations associated with pandemics. There are many things we can’t handle, but I’m proud of how we can survive these difficult times and continue to take care of each other while helping people, businesses and communities.

We hope that these steps will give you peace of mind as your office reopens. Seeing Google employees with me in the office for the past few weeks has made me optimistic and looking forward to a bright day.

-Sundal

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blog.google/inside-google/company-announcements/vaccines-and-our-return-to-office-plans/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos