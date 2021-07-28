Power Pollen and Bayer Agreement to Increase Seed Corn Yield





PowerPollen has announced a commercial license agreement with Bayer aimed at helping corn seed growers increase their yields. PowerPollens Pollination-on-Demand technology gives farmers greater flexibility by allowing them to optimize pollination timing. By accessing Iowa-based agtech with the first scalable pollination technology for corn seeds, Bayer provides farmers with the normative expertise needed to increase seed yield and purity.

Pollen storage and handling techniques provide a new and efficient way to produce crops. Dr. Todd Krone, Co-Founder and CEO of PowerPollen, is pleased to partner with Bayer to bring our technology to commercial use. Since launching PowerPollen six years ago, we have extended our conservation technology to multiple crops, extending the lifespan of corn pollen from hours to over a year.

Since the 1930s, when commercial maize hybrid seed production was first established, producers have been in the field of maize seed production through specific male-female mating programs that rely heavily on good weather and environmental conditions for successful pollination. I managed pollination. Bad weather and other environmental factors after planting always pose a significant challenge to pollination and often affect the yield, purity and quality of seed production.

Shannonhauf, Senior Vice President and Head of Seed Production Innovation at Bayer CropScience, can reduce the risk of pollination processes and explore several production schemes globally with PowerPollens technology. This allows us to provide our customers with the best genetics and technology with the highest quality seeds.

PowerPollens’ patented technology includes pollen collection, storage, application, and pollen storage and processing methods built for commercial activities in the field of seed production using custom-designed tools.

The financial terms of the contract have not been disclosed.

Source: PollenPower

