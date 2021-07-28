Google delays return to office and mandates vaccines





San Ramon, Calif. (AP) Google has postponed the return of most workers to their offices until mid-October, requiring everyone to be vaccinated to combat the spread after the vast campus is fully reopened. It is expanding. Delta variant.

In a Wednesday email sent to Google to more than 130,000 employees, CEO Sundar Pichai said the company now has most employees since October 18th, rather than its previous target date of September 1st. Said he was aiming to return to the office. Tens of thousands of contractors that Google will continue to pay while access to the campus is restricted.

Pichai writes that this extension gives people the flexibility they need while giving them time to get back to work.

And Pichai revealed that once the office is fully reopened, everyone working there will need to be vaccinated. This requirement is first imposed at Google’s headquarters and other US offices in Mountain View, California, before it is expanded to more than 40 countries in which Google operates.

Vaccine obligations are coordinated to comply with local laws and regulations, with exceptions for medical and other protected reasons.

Pichai explained that vaccination is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our community healthy for the next few months.

Google’s decision to require the vaccine to be in the office came shortly after a similar move affecting hundreds of thousands of civil servants in California and New York as part of enhanced measures to combat the Delta variant. increase.

The surge in cases over the past month has led to more public health authorities calling for stricter steps to overcome vaccine skepticism and misinformation.

Vaccine requirements to be rolled out in California next month target more than 240,000 civil servants. The city and county of San Francisco are also at risk of requiring vaccination or disciplinary action against approximately 35,000 workers after the Food and Drug Administration approves one of the vaccines currently distributed under an emergency order. increase.

Pichai said in his email that the rate was high, but the number of Google workers who have not yet been vaccinated is unknown.

Google’s decision to extend telework follows a similar move by another tech powerhouse, Apple, which recently moved its office reinstatement plan from September to October.

Given that the tech industry is at the forefront of the transition to remote work caused by the spread of the new coronavirus, delays by Apple and Google will impact other major employers to take similar precautions. May give.

Even before the World Health Organization declared a pandemic in March 2020, Google, Apple, and many other prominent tech companies were instructing employees to work from home. This is the third time Google has postponed the date of full office reopening.

Google’s vaccine requirements may also encourage other employers to issue similar orders to prevent the development of delta variants and minimize the need to wear masks in the office.

While most companies plan to bring back workers at least a few days a week, others in the tech industry have decided to have their employees work remotely.

Copyright 2021 AP communication. all rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc12.com/2021/07/28/google-delays-return-office-mandates-vaccines/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos