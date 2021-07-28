Snapchat adds my location feature to SnapMap and recommends spots to visit – TechCrunch





As more people are stepping into the world this summer (safely, we hope!), Snapchat makes it easy for people to visit nearby restaurants, shops, parks and other interesting spots. I want to be able to find it. Today, Snapchat is launching MyPlaces capabilities on SnapMap, which connects users to more than 30 million businesses. Users can log their favorite spots and send them to their friends to find recommendations.

My Places[訪問済み],[お気に入り],[人気]There are three main tabs. Visitors list the places they check in with Snapchat, and Favorites save their favorites. but,[人気]Tabs are especially interesting. This is the first time Snapchat has used an algorithm to provide personalized recommendations to help people interact with the world around them. The algorithm takes into account where you are, what you have already tagged or favorited, and where your friends and other Snapchatters have visited.

This further distinguishes social forward snapmaps from more established resources such as Google Maps and Apple Maps. You can’t use these resources to find a restaurant your friends like. Sure, Snapchat doesn’t give you directions to that trendy sushi bar, but just as Google Maps isn’t meant to show you the bars that all your friends went to without you last night. It is not intended.

Snapchat shared findings showing that users are more likely to engage in “post-pandemic” activities on average (is that good?), And 44% of Snapchatter use Snap Map, He added that he was finding a place around him. I’m interested in

Snap Map has more than 250 million monthly active users, and in May the company announced an update called Layers. This allows partners to add data directly to their maps. So far, Snapchat has worked with Ticketmaster and the restaurant-recommended website, The Infatuation. These partnerships help users see where they can find live entertainment or which great restaurants are invisible. Snapchat plans to further integrate layers into SnapMap and MyPlaces later this year.

Last week, Snap announced in the second quarter of this year that it increased both revenue and daily active users at the fastest rate it has achieved in the last four years. Year-over-year, the app grew 23%.

