Google Pixel 6 beats Samsung with two features





Google Pixel 6 could be Samsung’s killer.

Janhoi McGregor

In recent years, Google’s hardware division has made real efforts to improve its environmental qualifications. The company promises plastic-free packaging by 2025, while reducing waste in the manufacturing process and using more recycled renewable materials in its products.

A more difficult issue to fix is ​​the churn of consumer devices. Owners throw away fully functional mobile phones due to lack of software support. My favorite laptop, Chromebook Pixel 2015, continues to work perfectly, but it’s not safe to use because Google no longer offers OS and security updates. It’s even worse for Google’s Pixel smartphone, which currently has only three years of support. But that may change soon.

Both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro support a 5-year Android update, according to sources at Front Page Techs. This puts the company on par with Apple’s long support policy and dramatically changes the outlook for Android. This means the Pixel 6 is up to date and safe to use in 2026. Android is a cheap and disposable image, but 50 years of security and OS updates simply mean no value for money. Elsewhere in the Android world.

FORBES details aren’t perfect: the Pixel Buds A series is still causing problems, but better By Janhoi McGregor

Front Page Tech didn’t elaborate on the details of the new support policy. The figure may include the year of release for a five-year OS update. This is the current representation of Samsung and Google products. Or it could be 5 years in addition to the year of release. In any case, it has improved significantly in three years. We also don’t know if Google will offer security updates for up to 7 years, as Apple does.

What makes this possible is that Google is rumored to be an in-house system-on-chip called Whitechapel. Owning the architecture and OS should mean that the update process is simple. This is not as complicated as the current setup involving Qualcomm and other OEMs.

If Google’s phone is at the forefront of something close to Apple’s seven-year support, that’s bad news for Samsung. The latest S21 Ultra from a Korean company is currently my favorite phone as it is so powerful in all sectors. Check out my complete game review. With 16GB of RAM, an incredible-looking quad HD display that won’t beat its rivals for some time, and its outstanding telephoto zoom technology, the S21 Ultra should withstand more than three years of Android updates. Samsung should be praised for extending its support policy over the last two years, but the very inferior iPhone 11 will last longer.

As powerful and promising as the top-of-the-line S21 Ultra, which went on sale for about $ 1,400, the phone needs to be supported beyond three Android updates and four years of security patches.

Especially, long-term purchase is to show true cost performance. Other than checking the hardware, I’m trying to squeeze every use out of my personal device. I still use the 2012 Sony NEX-6 regularly for still images. The Radeon R9 290 also plays most games and handles video editing. Edifier PC speakers are more than 10 years old. If it works, I can’t put it in the bin. I understand that lithium-ion batteries drain each time they are charged, but this can be solved with a replaceable battery. Yes, it’s a design choice for sealing phones, but at modern prices, Id willingly sacrifices style for value. We appreciate the long-lasting technology, not the temporarily dazzling device.

Reports elsewhere also suggest that Google’s 3D face unlock technology may be revived. With the carefully constructed Soli radar chip, the Pixel 5 no longer unlocks the face. The company chose to use a back-facing fingerprint scanner instead. Google explained that it made more sense to everyone wearing a face mask at the time, but the Solichip could have been too expensive and too big for a reduced and cheap flagship.

The re-appearance of Solitech on Google Nest Hub 2 suggests that the company hasn’t fully completed it yet. 3D face recognition on the Pixel 6 (or even the Pixel 6 Pro alone) is another blow to the Samsung S21 series, which doesn’t have 3D face recognition.

FORBES Details Forget your Apple Macbook or Microsoft Surface and say goodbye to your perfect laptop By Janhoi McGregor

This biometric security has been a bit overlooked as it is not widely available on Android. This was one of the outstanding features of the Pixel 4 XL. This is what I said in last year’s long-term review.

Combining the speed of face unlock with MotionSense, a radar-based feature that detects when to reach for a phone, has pushed the conscious action of unlocking the phone into the background. ..

However, simplifying the Pixel’s unlocking isn’t really a good thing about facial unlocking. Rather, you can see at a glance logging in to financial and banking apps, paying in stores, and accessing password managers. As a mobile phone equipped with AI, it feels appropriate and futuristic. Secure, Fast and Accurate Biometric Security-Something like this is important on a daily level.

The ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint reader turned out to be a worse (but not worse) experience than unlocking the face. The difference is obvious and will radically change the way you operate your phone. Despite the enhanced specifications of Samsung phones, Google’s Pixel 6 can gain a long-life advantage with software support and face unlocking. If you like me and focus on long-lasting and future-proof technology, the Pixel 6 is becoming a promising mobile phone.

Need more tech news, deals and tips? Follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/jaymcgregor/2021/07/28/google-pixel-6-features-face-unlock-android-updates-vs-samsung/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos