Unexplored potential of Insurtech M & A (for distribution) in India





Insurtech has driven insurance innovation in a compelling way that Insurtech has benefited from product offerings, services and data-driven solutions throughout the value chain. Through a joint venture between an insurer and a digital distribution platform, Insurtech M & A can further drive systematic reforms towards digitalization in the Indian insurance sector.

The Indian insurance sector offers promising opportunities for insurers and investors. India is the fastest growing insurance market, with about 75% of the population uninsured (compared to about 10% in the United States).

India’s insurance penetration is less than 4%, while India’s internet penetration is 45%. Almost half of India’s 1.37 billion people have internet access. Not surprisingly, India has an interesting lineup of technology-based unicorns and companies that have successfully created large digital distribution channels such as Zomato, Oyo, Flipkart and Paytm.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we all buy and has greatly boosted our online purchases. ClickandBuy’s ease of use and increased acceptance of online purchases also impacted the insurance sector and helped drive insurance coverage. India’s online insurance market is expected to grow to Rs 220 billion by 2024.

Distribution of insurance in India through corporate agencies (including e-commerce companies with corporate agency registration) has some commercial restrictions due to the maximum amount that can be paid to the agency. An effective way to make distribution commercially viable is to acquire shares in the insurer itself (the model currently used by banks). This is complemented by the ability to provide sustainable financial support and could put a particular e-commerce player / digital distribution platform in an advantageous position to enter the insurance sector through strategic equity investments in insurers. I have. Given that both sectors are highly end-consumer oriented, the innovations already adopted in e-commerce can bring Insurtech products to life.

Bancassurance has disrupted the insurance industry by giving insurers access to an established and reliable distribution chain. A major new confusion factor is very likely to be insurance digital delivery JVs.

Most insurance companies in India are joint ventures between foreign partners who provide insurance expertise and Indian partners who provide goodwill and distribution networks. Some of such partnerships are with banks in India and have the ability to fund insurers and, more importantly, the opportunity to provide a bancassurance network. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has for some time encouraged banks to mitigate the risk from insurance investments through divestments. In light of the uncertainty and heightened regulatory pressure brought about by COVID 19, there may be banks interested in offloading insurance equity holdings.

Private equity funds and financial investors invested in both insurance and digital distribution platforms / e-commerce companies can identify synergies between investee companies and facilitate collaborations that benefit players in both sectors. There is sex.

The icing on the cake is a regulated environment. The Department of Insurance Regulatory Development (IRDAI) of India has been actively addressing the need for Insurtech development in India. IRDAI has published a sandbox activation framework that encourages insurers to rely on technology and guidelines on various aspects such as cybersecurity, registration as an insurance self-networking platform, and electronic policy issuance.

Insurance regulations encourage insurers to become self-reliant and limit outsourcing of key functions. Insurance-Digital delivery JVs should be based on a finely crafted twill of each partner’s roles and responsibilities. Before allowing entry into the insurance sector (through the acquisition of insurer shares), regulators have capital that is critical to their ability and willingness to provide sustainable capital in identifying the right digital partners. Require the parties to commit. E-commerce giant promoters / investors may find it easier to invest capital than an entity.

The recent liberalization of the insurance sector (waiting for notification), which allows up to 74% of foreign investment, opens the door to several opportunities for both strategic and financial investors interested in the insurance sector. However, given that most Indian tech unicorns are funded by non-resident investors, consider direct and indirect foreign equity holdings when identifying suitable partners for digital insurance distribution JVs. is needed.

Collaboration between sectors requires careful analysis of various factors and market forces. Insurtech’s M & A also needs to overcome the complexity and challenges that innovation often poses.

