Why self-driving trucks aren’t here yet





Big tech companies have promised an autonomous truck revolution over the last few years, but manned trucks are for the foreseeable future, even if billions of dollars have been invested in technology and thousands of new patents have been filed in the last five years. During that time, it will continue to dominate the road.

What is standing to change that? According to a recent report by Patent Forecast, a company that tracks competition and innovation in the field of intellectual property, competition between tech companies is intensifying, which can form clear winners and losers. It’s far from perfect visibility. ETA for providing reliable unmanned systems.

Ultimately, despite the blazing pace of innovation and adoption, real-world driving challenges still require dedicated drivers. In the sections below, see how tech companies are competing to deploy truly autonomous trucks, and what challenges remain in deploying them.

Big Tech is competing to patent the road to autonomous driving as a partner

“Self-driving car patenting is currently very hot and has been going on for the past three years,” read Patent Forecast’s recent report. While the competition for truly autonomous driving has intensified, the number of patents issued and published applications has exploded over the past four years, but Puck’s front runners have already begun to strengthen and expand their leads through partnerships. I am.

According to the report, “Companies, whether between OEMs and self-driving platforms, are beginning to realize that self-driving cars are too big for one company to work on. Instead, more. Companies are creating strategic portfolios that complement their niches. “

According to patent CEO JiNan Glasgow George, the partnership facilitates the fusion of technology and hardware, as well as theory and practice, but the true winner of self-driving track racing is not the individual fleet or track owner. Become the patent owner. forecast.

“The theme of this report is a partnership,” she said, saying that automation of long-haul trucks has just too many moving parts for a single company to deal with. “We have already seen some successful partnerships, and it’s still early.”

The Patent Forecast report looked at both the pace and range of patents in the space, as well as the broader market performance of each of the leading self-driving truck companies, and sought to predict which company would ultimately win. Here are some of the biggest players in the patent competition.

Which company is the first to produce self-driving trucks?

According to Glasgow George, Waymo is likely to win the race for self-driving trucks, just as the parent company Alphabet, which owns Google, dominated online search.

“The alphabet is always looking for data,” said Glasgow George. “There’s a lot to monetize with data. Supply chain analysis from supply chain tracking shows the freshness of insurers and food supplies. Useful for tracking. Waymo wants to make the system as universal as Google Search, so it has no plans to start making trucks, so the position of all technologies is common and competition is Looks a little too late.

Glasgow George called Waymo’s main competitor, Tu Simple, the runner-up. TuSimple actually put rubber on the road in the shipment of watermelons from Arizona to Oklahoma City. This represents an attempt to demonstrate that autonomous vehicles can reduce travel by 10 hours, typically an average of 24 hours, given the number of hours of service limits per driver. The company has partnered with Navistar and states that it has ordered more than 7,000 trucks.

However, while these partnerships connect TuSimple to the platform, Waymo sought to develop a system that would work on any platform. When combined with TuSimple’s “late start” in patented games, Glasgow George ranks them second.

Finally, Aurora has acquired Uber’s Advanced Technology Group, which, according to CCJ, may soon be published through a “special purpose acquisition company” or SPAC. However, according to Glasgow George, the tech company still faces significant challenges.

“Aurora has the founders of Google, Tesla and Uber, so there’s no shortage of tech geniuses,” said Glasgow George. “The company recently partnered with Volvo to modify trucks with self-driving technology, but they’re aware that they’re buying more than builds and partnerships. Most of the recent acquisitions are lidar. Focused on technology, but maybe a little. Slow. “

How close are the self-driving trucks?

Most large companies pursuing self-driving technology these days can put their trucks on the freeway on a sunny day and don’t run into too many problems. But as any truck driver knows, weather, traffic, and accidents can ruin your best plans in an instant. Here the self-driving truck catches up.

According to Glasgow George, onboard technology that facilitates self-driving trucks has advanced as much as possible without a smart infrastructure that communicates with onboard technology. Trucking and the infrastructure that supports it spans the country, and federal agencies need to coordinate and determine a unified approach to smart infrastructure for the technology to be fully realized.

“The problem is coordination between the federal government, the state government, and the DOT,” she said. “There are many agreements that must be put together to make it work.”

Moreover, according to Glasgow George, unlike technical applications in fixed locations, self-driving trucks cannot rely on connectivity and cloud computing. Instead, you need an onboard processor to get real-time information from a smart infrastructure that helps you adapt to weather and traffic conditions.

“On the highway, trucks can’t worry about connecting to the cloud. The vehicle itself needs to communicate with the distributed infrastructure. Edge computing solves that,” she said. “Cloud and microcloud computing can’t solve it. We need a true edge near where we need to analyze. At every intersection, we have some infrastructure to manage vehicle data, such as weather and lighting related sensors. Structure is needed. And traffic. “

As you can see, self-driving trucks are in the immediate vicinity and far from the world. Fleets such as Penske Truck Leasing, UPS, Schneider, US Xpress and JB Hunt all invest in self-driving trucks, but even the most funded companies have overnight infrastructure in the federal, state and local governments. You cannot agree on the structure.

Big Tech’s patent competition in the field of autonomous driving recognizes that the country’s sharpest brains in technology and infrastructure will either own intellectual property or become a platform for a wide range of users with the money they earn on autonomous trucks. Prove that you are doing.

Beware of owner-operators and small fleets who want to keep their heads on the rise and fall of the tide when the self-driving revolution finally comes to fruition. A larger, more invested fleet will definitely have the advantage of a starter if it doesn’t break the bank in the process.

