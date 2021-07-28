Google requires employees to be vaccinated before returning to the office





Google will require employees to be vaccinated before being allowed to return to the company’s office, CEO Sundar Pichai announced today in a letter obtained by the New York Times.

The announcement shows Google as one of the first major tech companies to require employees to be vaccinated before returning to work. Vaccines, as the news plans to announce this week that the Biden administration will require federal workers to be vaccinated or face frequent COVID-19 tests sometime Thursday. It arrives as part of a new wave of inoculation requirements.

According to the NYT, Google’s vaccination requirements will apply to US office workers in the coming weeks and to other regions in the coming months.

In addition, as COVID-19 delta variants continue to proliferate across the United States, Google will postpone returning to its official office from some point in September until October 18. Joining Apple, Apple has postponed the termination of its remote work policy to October at the earliest because of similar COVID concerns.

It’s not clear if other companies like Apple will follow Google’s move. In an interview with CNBC’s Josh Lipton yesterday, Apple CEO Tim Cook commented that the current main focus is when to come back, and monitor things daily to really conclude if that’s the right answer. I said that I am doing it.

@ tim_cook talked to me about this same issue at @ Apple yesterday:

Our current main focus is when we will be back. Pushed from early September to at least October. I monitor it daily and really conclude if it's the correct answer

Josh Lipton (@CNBCJosh) July 28, 2021

Updated July 28, 2:45 pm: Added Tim Cook comment on immunization requirements for Apple employees.

