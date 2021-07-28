Inside the Cosby Suite in the Activision Blizzard proceedings





Former World of Warcraft developer Alex Afrasiabi and other current and former Blizzard developers posing for a portrait of Bill Cosby at BlizzCon 2013. Screenshot: Kotaku

Many current and former top male developers have responded with shock and disappointment since last week a legal complaint from California reported widespread allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination at Activision Blizzard. rice field.

However, many claim that they were unaware of the problematic Flatsboy culture that led to accusations of sexual harassment and assault by male Blizzard employees, but comments and images shared on social media I’m drawing another picture. Based on the photos and screenshots of the Facebook post obtained by Kotaku, the people beyond the men of Alex Afrasiabithe nominated in the proceedings, and the longtime World of Warcraft developers knew of the Cosby Suite mentioned in the proceedings. Is clear. It’s clearly the nickname for the Afrasiabis BlizzCon 2013 hotel room, and seems to be a reference to the name of the previously convicted rape criminal Bill Cosby.

Afrasiabi has been working on World of Warcraft since 2004, designing some of the biggest quests and eventually becoming the creative director of the 2016 Legion and 2018 Battle for Azeroth extensions. He is also the only person outside of President Blizzard J. Allen Black to be clearly named in the facts of the proceedings that many have made it easier for many to distance themselves from the actions of Afraciabis.

During a company event (annual convention called BlizzCon) [sic]) Afrasiabi attacked a female employee and told him [sic] The complaint reads that he wanted to marry them, try to kiss them, and put their arms around them. This was a clear view that other male employees, including their boss, had to intervene and separate female employees. His suite was called the Crosby Suite because Afrasiabi was known to engage in harassment of women. [sic] After Bill Crosby, allegedly rapist [sic]..

But the Cosby Suite was more than just a nickname or a joke. Based on images and comments posted on Facebook by a former Blizzard developer on Kotaku, it’s a liquor-filled meeting place where many, including Afrasiabi, smile and pose with a real portrait of Bill Cosby. It is said that it was. It was also an informal networking hotspot at BlizzCon, three sources told Kotaku.

Afrasiabi did not respond to Kotaku by press time and removed most of his social media presence. However, Afrasiabi can be clearly seen in many photographs surrounded by various unidentified people sitting in bed. The screenshot caption suggests an album from a rally held for BlizzCon 2013 in a hotel room, repeatedly referred to in the comments as Cosby Suite. As the photo shows, both captions and comments were written by other Blizzard employees and referenced by name. Former Blizzard sources familiar with the people in the photo have identified a HR representative as one of Blizzard’s employees in a hotel room.

Another image from the same Facebook album shows a screenshot of a 2013 group chat called BlizzCon Cosby Crew. In it, former Blizzard designer David Cossack writes, I’m collecting hot chixx for Koz.

Bring them in and Afrasiabi answers. You can’t marry all of them Alex, Cossack writes. I can answer Im, Afrasiabi in the Middle East. Jesse McCree, now Blizzard’s lead game designer, wrote:

Blizzard’s lead game designer Cory Stockton and former Blizzard developer Greg Street, who is currently working on a new MMO at Riot Games, also joined the chat. The chat was provided under the 2013 photo album as a series of screenshots depicting various Facebook posts by Afrasiabi. According to the caption, the album contained a photo devoted to the amount of alcohol procured to prepare the Cosby Suite. The album presents large framed Cosby photographs from different angles held by many different people.

Probably the largest group chat in human history, Stockton wrote in a Facebook comment at the time, based on screenshots.

Stockton and McCree did not immediately respond to the request for comment. Street and Cossack declined to comment.

By 2013, there were already multiple allegations of sexual assault against Cosby, but no later conviction, overturned by expertise, came until 2018. According to one source who knows the hotel room, the name of the Cosby Suite was that the comedian was an iconic ugly sweater, not when the joke began, at least not in sexual implications. Instead, they suggest that they are joking that the room in question looked like a sweater.

According to one source, it was a reference to an ugly conference room at Blizzard headquarters and had a pattern similar to a sweater. Another said he understood that it was a reference to an ugly hotel room during another game meeting. However, in all the photos of the 2013 BlizzCon hotel room reviewed by Kotaku, the walls were mostly white and blank, and the decoration was confusing. The rugs found in some photos have patterns, but they don’t look like the framed photo sweaters that everyone has.

Another former Blizzard source claimed that the Cosby Suite was a joke about ugly meeting rooms and sweaters, and when Blizzard moved to a new campus in Irvine, California in 2008, the offices were newly painted and they As far as I know, there is no infamous ugly conference room.

In addition, many captions and comments posted on the 2013 Cosby Suite album are of sexual nature, regardless of the source of the joke. In a discussion with Kotaku, sources who suggested that the joke was an innocent play in some other infamous room are this apparently widespread enough to commemorate with a framed photo. Despite the bad publicity, he claimed he didn’t know that the room belonged to Afrasiabi, specifically.

Two other former Blizzard developers told Kotaku that when they heard about Cosby Suite through the Whisper Network, they clearly interpreted it as a reference to his allegations.

In one image obtained by Kotaku, a group of women sits on a bed in a room with a portrait of Cosby. One of the women seems to have a hand on another chest and is cheered by the man in the comments. Cosbys’ reputation was key to why a group of men gathered around his photo in the photo, as the images obtained by Kotaku and two sources with knowledge of Afrasiabis claimed predatory behavior. It seems.

One source told Kotaku that creating something like CosbySuite was a boys club that was considered interesting.Only you could be effective, Alex [Afrasiabi], Read one of the Facebook comments on the photo. # Read another written by CozApproved, Kosak.

But one source told Kotaku that Cossack was one of the few people who intervened when another Blizzard developer was sexually harassing in the past.

You need to gladly look at the ugly side of things to get better-former Blizzard developer

The chat between Cosby Suite and BlizzCon Cosby Crew also casts doubt on recent statements by current and former top Blizzard developers. Street recently apologized for the sexist panel’s reaction to World of Warcraft fans at Blizzcon 2010, but recognized something like the Cosby Suite, despite being publicly mentioned in the current proceedings in California. We did not publicly show that we were involved.

Afrasiabi mysteriously left the company sometime last year without an official announcement by Activision Blizzard. Much of his contribution to the game survived, including multiple non-player characters and items that referred to his name, until the proceedings were announced. After some fans demanded that the mention be removed, the World of Warcraft team said Tuesday night that the inappropriate mention would soon be removed from the game. Blizzard did not specify exactly what to dismiss, but the post mentions a brave woman who came out earlier to share their story after the proceedings.

A spokesman for Activision Blizzard said employees caught our attention in June 2020 on these 2013 events when asked about Cosby Suite images and allegations against Afrasiabi. We immediately conducted our own investigation and took corrective action. At the time of the report, we had already conducted another investigation into Alex Afrasiabi and fired him for his misconduct in the treatment of other employees.

Last week, current Blizzard president J. Allen Black called for a troubled legal complaint in an email to staff, alleging that he failed to sanction Afrasiabi against a female colleague suspected of having sexual harassment. He also ignored the fact that he was named. Black also hosted the BlizzCon developer panel with Afrasiabi and others in 2010, and Afrasiabi made sexist remarks to fans of the audience who questioned the appearance of the Victoria’s Secret catalog of female characters from the World of Warcrafts.

When the news of the proceedings was first reported, Activision Blizzard issued a statement denying regulators distort the allegations and claim them were often false. In that statement, and in recent comments by Brack and other Activision Blizzard leaders, many current and former developers feel that the company is at best denying, or at worst, which people work there. I am trying to obfuscate the truth about how it is treated and avoid liability. ..

As a result, more than a quarter of Activision Blizzards’ current staff, and many former employees, have signed an open letter condemning the current processing of allegations against the company. Many are also planning a strike on July 28 to support demands such as the termination of compulsory arbitration agreements, transparency on compensation, and more diverse employment. Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick told the company last night that a previous statement from the company was jarring and will investigate all managers currently in the company to see if they interfered with the integrity of the evaluation process. Invoiced announced that it promised to make changes to.

A former Blizzard developer told Kotaku that in order to be good, you need to be happy to see the ugly side of things. Refusal does not help.

Current or previous Activision Blizzard developers who want to talk about their company experience or share other information about the company can contact Kotaku at tips @ kotaku.com or via email at [email protected] You can safely contact the author of this report.

