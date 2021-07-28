21 Israeli technology companies selected for Taiwan’s leading incubator program





Innovation to Industry, Taiwan’s largest software incubator, has selected 21 Israeli companies for a soft landing program aimed at smoothing the path to Taiwan’s economy and Asian markets, and two new initiatives for Israeli technology companies. It was started.

Last year, Innovation to Industry (i2i) established the IP2 Launch Pad. This is a $ 70 million program to create technical cooperation between Israeli start-ups and industry and academia in East Asian countries. Participants in the program announced this week will be the second cohort.

The program aims to integrate Israeli software solutions with Taiwan’s hardware industry, including personal computers, LCDs, semiconductors and telephones, and their healthcare systems.

As part of the program, members of the Innovation to Industry team will act as the local division of Taiwanese Israeli companies to assist in referrals to the local technology ecosystem. Experts and industry leaders will join the advisory board to keep in touch between Israeli companies and governments, companies and investment firms, Innovation to Industry said.

Lunchpad also provides airline tickets, one-on-one business partnerships, networking events, visa application help, and funding opportunities. At least one Israeli team member intends to stay in Taiwan for the duration of the program.

The Israeli companies selected for the program include Onvego, which develops technologies that facilitate voice control of devices. Cyber ​​security company InCyber. Cellwize provides a cellular network software platform. Digital healthcare company OutSense; and data integration and analytics company QualityLine. Six of the 21 companies have already signed distribution or clinical trial contracts in Taiwan.

We have maintained the momentum of program success since last year and are looking at how the Israeli and Taiwanese ecosystems complement each other to create technical and business success stories, Taiwan’s small and medium-sized Ho Chin Tsang, director of the corporate bureau, said the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

An event announcing the 21 companies was held online on Tuesday with participants from Israel and Taiwan.

Representatives and partners of Innovation to Industry at a joint event announcing Israeli participants in the program, held in Taiwan on July 27, 2021. (Courtesy: Innovation to Industry)

The incubator also has two new programs for Israeli enterprise IP2 Plus, the first lunchpad program veteran and more mature Israeli enterprises, and IP2 Sustainability operated in collaboration with the Israeli nonprofit Start-Up Nation Central. Said to have established.

Israel was the first country to be selected for the Lunch Pad Program by Innovation to Industry after many other technical centers were evaluated.

Innovation to Industry is a private sector and one of four government-approved incubators in Taiwan, helping to support and promote startups, partner with partners, and expand their business in markets around the world.

The IP2 LaunchPad program is run by Innovation to Industry and is based in the Startup Terrace Innovation Center, which is supported by Taiwan’s Small Business Administration and Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Taiwan in 2020 will be Asia’s best-performing economy, surpassing China for the first time in 30 years. This is because strong global demand for technology exports from Taiwan outweighed the economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Taiwansstatistics office, economic growth in 2020 was almost 3% compared to 2019. This number was higher than last year’s 2.3% growth in China.

The Jewish community in Taiwan announced on Wednesday that the first permanent community center should open its doors by the end of the year.

