Google, Facebook Mandate Vaccines for US Office EmployeesExBulletin





Google announced on Wednesday that employees need to be vaccinated before they come to work. Facebook made a similar announcement shortly thereafter. Marcio Jose Sanchez / Hide AP Caption

Switch captions Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP

Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP

Google and Facebook will require US employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus before returning to the company’s office, the tech giant said Wednesday.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post that the vaccine obligations will apply to US offices in the coming weeks and will eventually be needed elsewhere.

“Vaccination is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our community healthy for the next few months,” Pichai wrote.

Shortly after Google’s announcement, Facebook followed, saying that anyone working in the US office needs to be vaccinated.

“How we implement this policy depends on local conditions and regulations. There are processes for people who cannot be vaccinated for medical or other reasons, and other areas as circumstances change. I appreciate the approach in, “says Facebook’s Lori Goler. In the statement, the Vice President of the People.

So far, other major tech companies, including Apple and Amazon, have refused to mandate vaccines. Microsoft says in a memo to employees that they don’t need vaccinations to get into the workplace, but top company officials recommend that employees get vaccinated.

Pichai also said Google will postpone most of its 144,000 employees’ return dates from September to mid-October amid the prevalence of the COVID-19 delta. Other tech companies have announced similar delays.

When the pandemic broke out last year, the tech industry was one of the first companies to send employees home and work. Now they are struggling with when and how to get them back into the office and how long their vast workforce can continue to work remotely. Many companies are developing hybrid models that give workers at least some flexibility.

Apple has also postponed its return to the office to October, but the company has promised that most employees will work locally at least three days a week.

Microsoft is aiming to reopen its office in September. Microsoft said the pandemic has helped expand hybrid work opportunities for workers.

Facebook plans to reopen its office in October, but employees can continue working remotely with permission. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said half of the 48,000 employees of tech giants expect to work remotely over the next few years.

For Amazon office workers, they will be back in the office this fall. Employees will be able to work from home two days a week. A spokesman for a company refused to comment on whether the company would issue a vaccine mandate.

Twitter requires returning workers to present evidence of vaccination before returning to the office. Still, it’s one of the boldest remote work policies in the industry. In May, the company announced that employees could work remotely and permanently if they chose. Twitter CFO Ned Segal said in a tweet earlier this month, “I’m not asking everyone to come back. So far,” and Twitter staff work “on the couch or in the office.” He added that he could.

Google’s Pichai said in his blog post Wednesday that he was encouraged to see “very high vaccination rates” among the Google people.

“That’s a big reason why we didn’t hesitate to open our office to employees who wanted to return early,” he writes.

Editor’s Note: Google, Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Microsoft are one of NPR’s financial backers

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/07/28/1021798222/google-mandates-vaccines-for-workers-pushes-back-return-to-office-date The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos