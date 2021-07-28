Walmart, a fast-growing technology vendor selling e-commerce solutions





Dive briefs:

Wal-Mart will integrate its technology products with Adobe’s commerce platform to provide retailers across the industry with digital and technology solutions, announced Wednesday.

Retailers in the space have access to Wal-Mart’s cloud-based collection and delivery service. According to Adobe’s blog post, customers will have access to Wal-Mart-Adobe’s omni-channel retail technology in early 2022.

“The trend that has become apparent since 2020 is that companies need to digitally convert their core value propositions, and the technology behind this conversion,” said John David Lovelock, renowned research vice president at Gartner. You can’t buy it, you have to build it. ” on mail.

Dive Insight:

It’s clear that Wal-Mart wants to act as a technical organization. Former CTO Jeremy King said in 2019 in South by Southwest. The company also hired CTO and Chief Development Officer Suresh Kumar to leverage Silicon Valley’s technological leadership to launch incubators for innovations such as data analysis and machine learning. ..

According to Lovelock, retailers are ahead of the trend of digitizing corporate value propositions and are now taking it to the next level.

“Wal-Mart’s operations have been improved by gaining initial value with proprietary custom build technology,” Lovelock said in an email to the CIO Dive. “Currently, Wal-Mart is launching a new business that leverages existing investments to gain a second value.”

Solutions specially developed by Wal-Mart have the potential to benefit the retail industry. For example, product replacement AI, according to Lovelock, requires a large amount of data to determine how a customer perceived a replacement product. Most technology providers and retailers don’t have enough data to train such algorithms, but Wal-Mart, Fortune’s # 1 company, does.

Wal-Mart advertised a technical victory in its earnings announcement earlier this year. The company saved $ 30 million in business by running all its e-commerce business in the cloud and implementing a machine learning model to optimize markdown, Kumar said on a February phone call. ..

Wal-Mart takes the opposite approach when vendors create special technologies for niche industries. We apply retail-specific knowledge to technology development.

Gartner director analyst Chelsea Gross emailed CIO Dive: “This announcement is a unique decision on how brands working with Wal-Mart can achieve digital commerce and fulfillment while keeping technology open-minded. It mimics Google’s strategy of being able to do it. “

By competing with Amazon and other international e-commerce markets, Wal-Mart has partnered with other vendors and brands to ensure that its business grows in a digital-first world, Gross said.

Strategically, according to Retail Dive, Wal-Mart does not prioritize traditional retailing much, but rather the digital experience. This retailer aims to be a one-stop shop to compete with other e-commerce businesses.

“The partnership continues between retailers, brands and vendors, and it’s not yet clear if these digital features associated with this partnership will drive the final outcome of the brand,” Gross said.

