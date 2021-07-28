This is the best face mask on the market today





The CDC yesterday issued new guidelines recommending that fully vaccinated Americans begin wearing masks indoors in areas with high COVID-19 infection rates. This decision was made as Delta variants continue to boost infection rates across the country. The CDC also recommended masks for all teachers and students from kindergarten to grade 12 and even for fully vaccinated students.

If you can use a refreshing reusable mask stash, you’re in luck. Major retailers are discounting facial covers, and some of their favorites are getting big discounts so they can be restocked.

Our favorite face masks, such as Athleta Everyday’s non-medical face masks, are currently on sale at a price cut from $ 30 to just $ 3.99, saving 87%. We especially liked how comfortable and breathable these masks were. Great for when you are facing very hot temperatures this summer. It also has a three-layer construction for added protection and has adjustable ear loops for a perfect fit. However, it is not safe in the dryer, so be sure to air dry it.

Our most affordable pick, the Old Navy cloth mask, is also on sale and is available for as little as $ 4.97, saving up to $ 7.53. We praised the soft cotton material of these masks and the three-layer fabric construction that provides more protection. This version is adjustable and can be tightened or loosened as needed. Since there is no nose wire, the glasses may become cloudy. That said, this is the budget style you need, as the sale prices are cheaper as you get a variety of prints.

Need more options? Listed below are some of the best face masks we can find for sale. Be sure to stock up before it sells out!

The best face masks on the market today

