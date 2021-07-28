A leading tech company that allows only vaccinated U.S. employees to enter the office





On May 8, 2019, a sign is drawn outside the Google office near our headquarters in Mountain View, California, USA. REUTERS / PareshDave / File Photo

July 28 (Reuters)-Large tech companies vaccinate US employees before they enter campus as a highly infectious delta variant of the virus causes a resurgence in cases across the region It is obligatory to receive.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) Google and Facebook Inc (FB.O) said Wednesday that all US employees would have to be vaccinated to get into the office. Google also plans to extend its immunization drive to other regions within the next few months. (Https://bit.ly/3zQJfNf)

Streaming giant Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) has also implemented a policy that requires casts and crews to be vaccinated in all US productions, according to a Deadline report.

According to Bloomberg News, Apple Inc (AAPL.O) will restore the mask requirements policy at most retailers in the United States for both customers and staff, even if they are vaccinated. (Https://bloom.bg/3f8HMcZ)

Apple and Netflix didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Many tech companies, including Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Uber (UBER.N), said they expect employees to return to the office months after the pandemic blockade moves them to work from home. I am.

In April, Salesforce announced that it would allow vaccinated employees to return to some offices.read more

Google also said on Wednesday that it would extend its telecommuting policy until October 18 due to the recent increase in cases caused by Delta variants across different regions.

“We will continue to closely monitor our data and notify you at least 30 days in advance before moving to a full office reinstatement plan,” the company said.

Report by Tiyashi Datta in Bangalore. Edited by Maju Samuel and Devika Syamnath

Our Criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

