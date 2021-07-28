Five UCF graduates selected as OBJ2021 CEO of the Year





The Orlando Business Journal has selected five knights from among the top 20 CEOs of the year, announced Tuesday.

OBJ presents innovative ways to drive business, employee and community success, caring for employee health over the last 18 months, and their ability to go beyond and adapt to business-induced pandemics. I praised the winners.

UCF has long supported entrepreneurship with resources dedicated to forming the country’s next great business leader, from full slate of innovative classes to university entrepreneurial leadership centers to business incubation programs. rice field. This has fueled the growth of nearly 600 smarter and faster startups. Companies that have had an economic impact of $ 2.4 billion.

Meet the five graduates selected as CEO of the Year.

Sergie Albino 03

CEO of ecoSPEARS

Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering

Albino is a co-founder of ecoSPEARS, a clean technology innovation company that builds environmentally friendly technologies. Albino is a former NASA contractor and aerospace engineer at the Kennedy Space Center on projects related to the Lunar Rover, Mars Rover, and International Space Station programs.

Clint block 95

CEO of Orlando Utility Company

Bachelor of Science in Marketing

Brock is the CEO and General Manager of the Public Utility Commission of Orlando, responsible for supplying electricity and water to 240,000 customers. Brock was inducted into the Business College Hall of Fame in 2019 and is currently a board member of the UCF Foundation.

Caleb Harel 04

CEO of Hawkers Asian Street Food

Bachelor of Science in Finance

Harrell is the CEO of Hawkers Asian Street Foods, co-founded in 2011 with UCF fellow Wayne Young 06. Harrell was selected on multiple 40 under 40 lists, and through his leadership the Hawkers were selected on five Incs. With 5,000 winners, it is one of the fastest growing companies in Central Florida and one of the top 100 privately held companies in Central Florida.

Tim Keating 95MBA

President of RC Stevens Construction Co. (Winter Park)

Degree: Master of Business Administration

Keating has been working at RC Stevens Construction since 1984 and was appointed president of the company in 2007. He has been an active member of the West Orange community for over 30 years.

Terry Show 90MBA

Advent Health CEO

Degree: Master of Business Administration

Shaw is President and CEO of Advent Health, one of the largest belief-based healthcare systems in the United States. He began his career at Advent Health as a business intern in 1982 and has risen to the ranks for many years, serving as Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

