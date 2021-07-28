Today’s Top 5 Apple Deals on Amazon





Apple’s latest hardware is up to $ 200 off on Amazon today, with end-of-month deals on AirPods Pro, 2021 Apple TV 4K, MacBook hardware, and the new M1 iPad Pro 12.9-inch.

$ 999 12.9-inch iPad Pro

$ 169 Apple TV 4K (2021)

If you’re in the new Apple TV 4K market, retailers are dropping from the 2021 model in the $ 10 to $ 14 range, so you don’t have to pay the full retail price. Amazon sells a 32GB streaming box for $ 169, but Apple retailer Adorama uses this pricing link and the discount code APINSIDER to discount the same model to $ 165.

$ 899 M1 MacBook Air

Amazon’s $ 899 M1 MacBook Air deal offers the cheapest price available on the Space Gray model, with multiple retailers matching the price of the e-commerce giant.

However, if you are interested in silver finish, you can save even more by using Adorama’s promo code APINSIDER. This brings the standard silver M1, 8 GB, 256 GB, 7-core GPU spec to $ 865. You must use this special price link in your code to take advantage of the transaction. Buy the same API NSIDER coupon with your M1 MacBook Air and get $ 40 off Apple Care.

$ 1,099 M1 MacBook Pro

Earlier this month we reported on Amazon’s $ 200 M1 MacBook Pro discount, but the same three-digit price cut is still in effect for August. Both retail 256GB and 512GB configurations are eligible for savings, starting at $ 1,099.99.

$ 189.99 AirPods Pro

Sounding as the lowest online price seen this quarter, Amazon’s $ 189.99 deal on Apple AirPods Pro remains the best available at $ 60 off. The unit is in stock and ready to ship at press time.

Additional Transactions Regarding Apple Hardware

AppleInsider has partnered with an authorized Apple retailer to offer many items at the lowest prices, as well as special discounts on software, peripherals and more to save bonuses. Here are just a few of the specials that will take place during the week of July 26th:

