Review: Satechi Aluminum Stand and Hub for iPad Pro / Air





Last month, Satechi launched an aluminum stand and hub for the iPad Pro / Air. It has a foldable design with features such as 6 ports, an integrated USB-C cable connector, 4K output at 60Hz and 60W power. I’ve been testing this handy iPad accessory that works on my MacBook for weeks. Read the entire review.

The Satechi Aluminum Stand and Hub for iPad Pro / Air is a simple idea, blending a convenient USB-C hub and iPad stand into a portable and durable design.

Review: Satechi Aluminum Stand and Hub for iPad Pro and AirSpecs HDMI Port Supporting 4K at 60Hz USB-CPD Port with Up to 60W Output USB-A3.0 Data Port with Up to 5Gbps 3.5mm Audio Port for Input and Output SD and microSD card slot (UHS-I: up to 104 MB / s) The stand works in cases up to 15 mm Material and build

As the name implies, Satechi uses an all-aluminum design here to make it sturdy and rugged. The only plastic is on the underside of the accessory where the USB-C connector is stored. And not only is a sturdy rubber pad used on the bottom for a non-slip grip, but there’s also a slot where the iPad sits on the stand.

All ports are on the back (unless you choose to use them when folded). The integrated USB-C connector features a rugged right-angled aluminum design that feels like it can withstand many uses without damage.

Also, Satechi includes a USB-C cable notch, so you can use it in a folded state not only on your iPad but also on your MacBook. You will also see a status LED on the side of the device.

In use

After spending a few weeks on the Satechi Stand and Hub for iPad Pro, it turned out to be a valuable accessory unless you needed high performance I / O. It’s great that the HDMI port supports 4K 60Hz, but the USB 3.0 Type-A port is limited to 5Gbps and the UHS-ISD and microSD card slots are limited to 104MB / s.

The compact and convenient design makes it easy to carry on the go. The aluminum build offers the qualities that have become known in Satechi, and I like the fact that it also acts as an iPad Pro / Air and MacBook hub.

For iPad, the stand is locked in only one position at about 80 degrees. We’ve found it to be a comfortable angle to view using a touch screen, but it’s important to note that there is only one option.

Satechi has some constructive ideas for incorporating a USB-C data port (powered only here) to speed up USB-A and SD slots.

wrap up

If you like the idea of ​​such a combination accessory that can be used for multiple purposes, I think the Satechi stand and hub for the iPad Pro / Air is affordable at $ 99.99. However, to accommodate the two-in-one design here, it’s okay without high-performance I / O, as long as the overall footprint is a bit larger than a plain USB-C hub.

Stands and hubs for the iPad are available directly from Satechi and the Amazon storefront.

