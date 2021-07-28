Digital innovation surprised a lot of people last year, but can you keep it?





Digital technology has made a difference.

Getty

This is the latest in my ongoing series of discussions with entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and corporate leaders on what to expect when the world recovers in the post-covid era from a technology and innovation perspective. ..

The resilience of the economy, backed by technology and innovative thinking over the past year and a half, has surprised many economists, investors and journalists. Yes, there are issues to be resolved, such as supply chain issues with critical items such as microchips, but things could get worse. Now is the time for innovators and entrepreneurs to take advantage of these amazing resilience lessons and combine the power of technology with the spirit of human passion to apply to future emerging economies.

An important lesson learned from last year is that the business world is far more resilient than you might think. “I was surprised that the pandemic did little to hinder innovation,” said Ritu Favre, executive vice president of NI (formerly National Instruments). The engineering community has made great strides over the last 12 months. Since that time, NASA has landed a rover on Mars, IBM has announced the first 2nm chip, and 6G research has begun in earnest. All of this innovation shows that disruptive innovation is possible despite various macroeconomic, geopolitical and virtual challenges. “

Industry leaders are concerned about going back to the way they used to be and learning lessons learned. Ubaid Dhiyan, Director of Union Square Advisors, said: Software vendors with products focused on collaboration, security, identity, and infrastructure have come to the forefront. The economy has benefited from decades of innovation in the technology stack that enabled secure remote collaboration, interaction, and commerce. The pandemic will eventually accelerate the trend of digital transformation and benefit in the next decade.

Diyan urges that it’s time to look ahead not just for the next year or two, but for the next five to fifteen years. The technologies we see as the greatest opportunities are the use of AI, the healthcare industry, cryptocurrencies, NFT innovation, 5G adoption, and additional technologies such as green tech, home automation, and automotive.

This doesn’t just mean an innovative product. He says the massive cloud-driven, established industry turmoil began with media, retail, and content consumption, but now extends to experience. Think of many other fitness-related apps, such as Peloton and Mirror and Tonal, combined with user-experience-focused hardware.

In particular, Dhiyan sees the use of AI in consumer applications as an area of ​​opportunity for innovators and entrepreneurs. While large technology platforms have protected moat consumer data and increasing attention to privacy, anti-technological sentiment in Washington and new innovations within AI and ML potentially level the competition. And allow entrepreneurs to overcome major benefits such as Amazon and Facebook. , Apple and Google are working behind the scenes.

As a result of the pandemic, Dhiyan continues. We’ve seen many companies prioritize AI and cloud technology in their future business strategies. AI’s configurable infrastructure and the ability to consume it accurately and finely has significantly reduced the barriers to entry for product creators and innovators.

Favre predicts that the transition to digital will continue to accelerate. The telecommuting environment has accelerated the adoption of digital collaboration tools such as Zoom, Meet, and Teams, but she also pushed the workflow of traditional analog engineers to a software-centric approach. It also increases the adoption of virtualization, cloud, and AI throughout the product workflow, enabling rapid development, prototyping, and testing. This allows enterprises to accelerate product time-to-market while improving reliability and performance.

Farb observes that as we enter the post-covid economy, many of the innovations that inevitably arise in remote work environments will continue. In the engineering community, that meant innovating the way products are designed, tested, and manufactured. The pandemic has accelerated the inevitable adoption of previous advanced technologies such as cloud data storage and software automation.

Currently, the economic impact of Covid-19 is being seen, and the rapid contraction and subsequent expansion of the semiconductor industry is putting the spotlight on chip manufacturing capacity, Fave said. Semiconductor foundries are currently the bottleneck for getting chips out, but today’s supply chain constraints place microscopes on every aspect of the supply chain, from the use of assets, capital equipment, and data analytics in manufacturing. Automation, software, and analytics are becoming more and more standard as supply chains are scrutinized for cost savings and competitive advantage.

