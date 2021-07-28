For now, almost anyone can overtake this biped robot in 5K





Image: Oregon State University

First, Oregon State University says its biped robot, Kathy, managed to move from the couch to 5K in 53 minutes. It’s a great feat of machine learning and robotics, but when it comes to 5K, you don’t have to worry about having to overtake killer humanoid robots yet.

Cathy has been around for some time and is the brainchild of OSU’s Agility Roboticsa spin-off. What matters here is not the speed at which Cassie completed 5K. For example, the average healthy person can walk 5K in less than a similar amount of time, and most novice runners complete that distance in 30-40 minutes. (You can also see people catching up with Cassie while walking in the OSU video.) Impressively, Cassie was able to run much more freely on a single charge. is.

Running is quite complex, biomechanically speaking. There are dedicated sites for analyzing how you run, but most people run instinctively. Recreating that ability with robots, especially biped robots, is difficult because it requires what is called dynamic balancing, or the ability to shift positions in motion without tipping over. According to the team, Cassie was able to teach herself how to make subtle adjustments while moving, thanks to a deep reinforcement learning algorithm.

Jonathan Hurst, a professor of OSU robotics and co-founder of Agility Robotics, said students at the Dynamic Robotics Laboratory at OSU Engineering University combined their expertise in biomechanics and existing robotics approaches with new machine learning tools. This type of holistic approach allows for animal-like levels of performance. It’s incredibly exciting.

However, biped robots are particularly difficult to balance compared to quadrupedal cousins. For example, the Boston Dynamics Cheetah Robot can run at 28mph, while the Unitrees Go1 Robodog can run with someone at a medium speed of 5.6-6mph. These four-legged bots don’t have to be long distances on their own, but they have been able to run fast for quite some time. Meanwhile, Cassies’ 53-minute run time included about 6.5 minutes of overheating of the bot computer and another instance that fell too fast on the turn. However, the main rationale for bipedal bots is that, in theory, they can easily be incorporated into everyday life.

OSU envisions biped robots someday not only handling logistics tasks such as parcel delivery, but also helping people at home. In the not too distant future, everyone will see and interact with robots in different parts of their daily lives. Robots work with us and improve our quality of life. To that end, Cassie has also recently been able to use machine learning to teach herself to go up and down stairs without lidar or a camera.

That’s our future goal, but biped robots won’t come out soon. At least not outside the university campus. There are still many mechanical and engineering challenges that must be overcome before these bots can actually become a kind of consumer gadget. (See: Some companion robots that died disgracefully in 2018.) But in the meantime, can anyone do anything about the nightmare look of these advanced robots? No one invites these things to their home that looks like that.

