Fans are not happy with the August 2021 PS Plus game revealed





Hunter’s Arena: Legend finds next month’s boring PS Plus lineup.

Credit: Mantisco

Well, the leak was correct (almost). The only change between the leaked game list and the official announcement is that Hunter’s Arena: Legend will appear on both PS4 and PS5 as well as PS5.

Hunter’s Arena: The Legend has a pair of plants. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and Tennis World Tour 2 are one of the most exciting games you can imagine as a PS + giveaway.

Of these three, Im is most interested in Hunter’s Arena: Legend (why do game developers shorten the title to call it Hunter’s Arena?), But Steam user reviews don’t draw pretty pictures. Still, I like the concept. Basically, this game is a 30-player battle royale with both PvP and PvE elements set in fantastic ancient Asia. Unless you’re faced with the same many issues that PC players have reported, this can be a pleasant surprise.

Plants Vs Zombies: Battle For Neighborville looks fun (currently two years ago) and has almost positive reviews, but something needs to be admitted here. I don’t like these games very much. I’ve never clicked on this entire franchise with me, either on mobile or in the console. Maybe this will be a game that changes everything. I doubt it.

When it comes to Tennis World Tour 2, I think Id is rather playing real tennis. Tennis is a fun sport. Basically, it is a sport that you can play with your friends for free at any time. I have never really enjoyed tennis video games.

In any case, Im wasn’t the only one disappointed with these titles. Reddit gamers are almost universally disappointed, and the only silver lining mentioned has basically at least enough time to get over our backlog.

Overall, the one offered by Sony in August of this year was pretty boring. The July lineup is undoubtedly excellent, with a few days left to download this month’s game. Hope September is good here.

