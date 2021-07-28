Google responded to workplace complaints with counseling





Another Google employee who asked to remain anonymous because he was still working at the company was told that he probably needed resilience training when he complained about a racist and toxic manager. I remembered that. She was also offered the same options: counseling or paid medical leave. She chose the latter. A former London-based employee of Google said counseling was also provided when he filed a sexual assault allegation.

When Timnit Gebru, a former co-leader of Google’s ethics AI team, expressed concern about the bias of technology giant artificial intelligence, she also provided resources on mindfulness, she said in an email. She declined the offer and informed the talent that she was not alert enough to modify the hostile work environment.

Red flag

One of my first questions when I have a new client, have you seen a therapist in the last few years? Mizrahi Jew said. If someone has met the therapist long ago for reasons unrelated to the current case and was otherwise mentally healthy until their work environment became difficult, then the lawyer would have them before. Records are irrelevant and can be argued that they should not be handed over to a company lawyer in a proceeding.

However, with records of simultaneous treatment, it is much more difficult to claim that they are unrelated to the immediate case. (Of course, in some cases, that evidence may actually help the employee’s proceedings.)

Dr. Lee of Seattle University said that if a counselor or therapist receives a subpoena, he may move to destroy the subpoena or try to provide as little information as possible. But when it comes to subpouring an EAP counselor, she sees how potential conflicts of interest can occur, she added.

The location of the counselor may also indicate a breach of independence, said employment lawyer Hull. She added that I really suspect an EAP counselor who is in the same building as human resources, and sometimes in the same suite as human resources.

She said one of the clients not affiliated with Google told her employer-provided counselor that she was dissatisfied with her work environment and was considering hiring a lawyer. The next day, Hull said the man set aside the employee and asked for the fact that she didn’t disclose to anyone but the counselor why she was trying to hire a lawyer.

In many cases, plaintiffs decide whether to resolve or withdraw their claims when they realize that counseling and medical records may be published in the event of mental distress, Mizrahi said.

Daisuke Wakabayashi contributed reporting.

