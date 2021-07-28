Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF has sold almost all Chinese stocks





font size

Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Investment Management.Alex Flynn / Bloomberg

ARK Invests Cathie Wood continued to withdraw from Chinese stocks this week as Beijing’s crackdown on the tutoring industry caused sharp fluctuations in the country’s stock market.

According to the company’s website, ARK’s largest fund, $ 22.4 billion in ARK Innovation (ticker: ARKK), as of Wednesday, with the exception of the $ 1 million holding of real estate service firm KE Holdings (BEKE). Closed almost all positions in Chinese equities. .. According to Morningstar data, this is down from the 8% allocation to Chinese stocks in February.

The ARK fund has consistently held Chinese stocks over the past few weeks as Chinese regulators have stepped up measures against Internet giants such as Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) and Didi (DIDI) over antitrust and cybersecurity issues. Has fallen.

Last week, a private tutoring company became the latest target of Chinese regulators when ordered to become a non-profit organization. Regulators have expressed concern about the ever-increasing costs of education for families in China.

Newsletter registration

Reviews and previews

On weekday evenings, we’ll focus on the market news that results from that day and explain what could be important tomorrow.

The move has pushed shares in China’s largest tutoring providers New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU), TAL Education Group (TAL) and Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) down more than two-thirds since last Thursday. Many other Chinese stocks have fallen due to concerns. More sectors will face stricter regulations.

On Tuesday, Woods actively managed the fund, significantly reducing its holdings in Chinese stocks such as Internet giant Tencent (TCEHY) and healthcare software company Ping An Healthcare and Technology (1833.HK). activity.

ARK ETFs also launched e-commerce leaders Pinduoduo (PDD) and JD.com (JD), food delivery app Meituan (3690.HK), online recruitment service KanZhun (KZ), and car maker BYD (BYDDY) on Tuesday. ..

At an investment seminar earlier this month, Wood said China’s tech department could be facing a valuation reset. According to Morningstar data, the $ 5.8 billion ARK Next Generation Internet (ARKW) currently invests only 2.7% of its assets in China, while the $ 2.7 billion ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics (ARKQ) and $ 3.7 billion ARK Fintech Innovation (ARKF) still has 18% and 12% Chinese stocks in its portfolio, respectively.

Woods’ flight from Chinese stocks helped avoid what her money could have been a much bigger loss. The iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) plunged 13% from last Thursday to Tuesday’s closing price. On the other hand, all ARK ETFs decreased by less than 5% over the same period.

The iShares MSCI China ETF bounced nearly 6% on Wednesday trading, while the ARK fund rose about 2%.

Write to Evie Liu at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.barrons.com/articles/cathie-wood-ark-innovation-etf-china-stocks-51627500059 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos