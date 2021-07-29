According to a survey, California ranks third in innovation.





According to the survey, “Examine the various rankings and scorecards that determine geographic location, and note that these grades are the most common combination of art and data.

Buzz: Considering the national scorecards for cutting-edge business activities, California ranks third in innovation.

Source: My credible spreadsheet has created its own index at the state level, using the four most recent “most innovative” rankings, as well as the long-term growth of state-by-state patent applications. ..

Top line

My tally was a relatively simple math, ranking based on state average performance from innovation benchmarks that assess everything from idea generation to technology adoption to entrepreneurial infrastructure.

According to this calculation, only two states scored higher than Massachusetts California and Washington, even during the chilling pandemic era. Immediately behind the Golden State were Utah and Colorado.

As a reminder, the Boston region was a computing powerhouse when Silicon Valley was just formed, and today it’s a hotspot for medical technology. The coronavirus vaccine was created by Harvard University and Moderna, a Cambridge-based company that is also home to MIT.

Washington, like California, was built on aerospace smarts (think Boeing and Honeywell) and has become a computing powerhouse (Microsoft and Amazon).

Mississippi was the least innovative in this collective scorecard, followed by West Virginia, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and North Dakota.

Oh, I would be disappointed without mentioning California’s two big economic competitors: Texas is 11th and Florida is 22nd.

detail

What I found in my spreadsheet was a lot of consensus on who was the best and who was the worst among the four innovation leaderboards and one key idea-generating indicator.

Milken Institute: Its “Benchmark for Assessing the Knowledge Economy” ranks first in Massachusetts, followed by Colorado, California, Maryland, and Washington. Mississippi was last, followed by West Virginia, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Nevada. Major competitor? Texas is number 16 and Florida is number 33.

Information Technology and Innovation Foundation: Its “New Economy Index” ranks first in Massachusetts, followed by California, Utah, Maryland, and Washington. terrible? Mississippi, then Arkansas, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Hawaii. Texas? No. 14. Florida? No. 22.

WalletHub: Massachusetts ranked first in the “Innovation Awareness Index” review, followed by Washington, Maryland, Virginia and Colorado. terrible? Mississippi, Louisiana, North Dakota, West Virginia, Arkansas. Texas? No. 16. Florida? No.19.

CNBC: The Innovation Slice for the “Top Business State” scorecard was number one in California, followed by Maryland and Massachusetts (tied), and Minnesota and Washington (tied). terrible? Nevada, then West Virginia, Mississippi, Louisiana, South Dakota. Texas? No. 12. Florida? No. 28.

Patent Growth: This includes a historical perspective on the aggregation of patents granted by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis in the 2010s and 2000s. Over the last decade, approvals have increased by 113%, making it the number one in Washington. Next was Utah with 105%. 95% Wyoming; Nevada 93%; and Arkansas 90%. California? 7th place with 87% growth. under? Idaho, down 36%. Next is Vermont, down 6%. Delaware, up 3%. West Virginia increased by 10% and Mississippi increased by 15%. Texas? 67% increase 13th place Florida? 61% increase to 15th place.

Conclusion

From high-tech wizards in Silicon Valley to entertainment creators at biotechnology hubs in Hollywood and San Diego, California continues to be a national leader in breakthrough thinking.

This kind of thinking is a very useful skill that allows a nation to survive without prosperity, despite many challenges. Innovation was an important economic impetus as the coronavirus cooled and changed the economy (think Zoom and DoorDash).

But I wonder if California’s winning innovation streak will continue. Why can’t we deploy these same pioneering smarts to fix some of the state’s major headaches?

PS: For my frequent readers who saw my recent column on Governor of South Dakota and her misguided beef in California, this Innovation Index ranks her state 36th. Pay attention to.

Jonathan Lansner is a business columnist for Southern California NewsGroup.He can be contacted at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mercurynews.com/2021/07/28/california-ranked-as-no-3-state-for-innovation-surveys-say/

