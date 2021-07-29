



Oakland — Credit Karma tells employees that they expect them to return to their offices in September. This enhances the presence of the headquarters of technology companies in downtown Auckland.

The financial services technology company has also decided to withdraw from San Francisco altogether, saying that the only business in the Bay Area will be at Oakland headquarters.

Credit Karma Chief Executive Officer, Location and Spokesperson Colleen McCreeley said: “We don’t want a permanent remote workforce.”

Credit Karma has leased 166,700 square feet on the key to its twelfth complex at 1100 Broadway in downtown Auckland. The rental agreement includes the basement and roof deck in addition to the 8th and 11th to 18th floors.

Key concepts for the 12th project, including a new office tower and a historic key system building on 1100 Broadway in downtown Auckland. // //

That amount of office space could accommodate nearly 1,000 workers. Ellis Partners is the developer of an eye-catching new office tower, a project that preserves the historic key system building.

Returning to the office makes sense for tech companies, like all tech companies, who value the culture of innovation.

“When people are together, I think we create better and innovate better,” McCreeley said. “Working in the garage is very different from going into the office with people who are dedicated to the mission. We are very excited to be back in the office.”

The Key’s Credit Karma office in the 12th office tower on 1100 Broadway in downtown Auckland. Shows the employee’s work area. // //

Oakland-based Credit Karma carries out what the company calls a “soft opening,” with about 100 people coming to downtown offices a day.

“There were about 600 people who applied for a soft launch,” McCreary said.

The Key’s Credit Karma office in the 12th office tower on 1100 Broadway in downtown Auckland. The meeting area and common area are displayed. // //

Wendy Blakeman, director of compensation for Credit Karma and a three-year employee of the company, said that being in a downtown Auckland office was a disastrous month for coronavirus-related business and facility closures. Said in contrast to her situation during.

“I returned to work in May for the soft opening of the new Oakland office,” Blakeman said. “I lived in a small area of ​​San Francisco and longed for a separation between work and personal life. When I returned to the office, I got the normal feeling I had overlooked before the pandemic.”

Blakeman also said she enjoyed returning to the office with workers who were away during the COVID-related closures.

“Meeting my team members and being in this brand new office strengthened my decision to start joining the company before the entire company returned in the fall,” said Blakeman. “The Oakland community has opened its arms to welcome Credit Karma employees.”

Credit Karma’s decision to leave San Francisco and provide all the offices there for subleasing was a “COVID-related decision,” McCreeley said. Credit Karma has placed 162,000 square feet on San Francisco’s 760 Market Street for subleasing, she added.

It was in 2019 that Credit Karma began a thorough search for Oakland offices throughout the Bay Area. The office first became the company’s East Bay Hub and eventually became its new headquarters.

“Opportunities to have brand new buildings are rare in downtown and urban markets,” McCreeley said. “Oakland makes sense because we saw how many people in the tech industry commute from East Bay to San Francisco and the peninsula.”

Another big attraction: The new Credit Karma headquarters is located above BART Station on 12th Avenue in downtown Auckland.

“We have a brand new building, top-of-the-line ventilation, plenty of desk space, and over 100 meeting rooms,” said McCreary. “There is also a roof deck with a barbecue grill.”

The Key at 12th roof deck. An office tower in downtown Auckland, technology company Credit Karma is headquartered on 1100 Broadway. // //

The rooftop is one of the most popular meeting places within the new headquarters tower.

Overall, the 12th Headquarters Key provides the type of office that businesses may be looking for in the coronavirus era.

“Downtown Auckland has a luxury space that San Francisco didn’t have,” McCreary said. “In San Francisco, people would have been sitting on top of each other.”

Credit Karma also looks forward to being physically present in downtown Auckland. It adheres to the company’s overall philosophy of technology services and products.

“Our business is to help people make financial progress,” McCreeley said. “Being here can help small businesses, restaurants, shops and theaters in downtown Auckland. In this way we can contribute to the community. The local community is me. We are very happy to be here. “

Credit Karma signs in to the tech company’s headquarters on Broadway 1100 in downtown Auckland. // //

