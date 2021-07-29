Google and Facebook require vaccines for all employees returning to the office





Google, Facebook, and Lift will require employees returning to the office to be vaccinated against Covid-19, the two companies said in separate announcements Wednesday.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a note, “Everyone working on our campus needs to be vaccinated. This policy will be rolled out in the United States in the coming weeks and others in the coming months. It will be expanded to the area of. ” Vaccination is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our community healthy for the next few months. “

A few hours after Google’s memo was released, Facebook made a similar announcement.

“As the office reopens, anyone working on the US campus will need to be vaccinated,” said Lori Goller, Facebook’s vice president of human resources. “How we implement this policy depends on local conditions and regulations. We have a process for people who cannot be vaccinated for medical or other reasons, and as the situation changes, other areas. We appreciate our approach in. We will continue to work with our experts. We will prioritize the health and safety of everyone to ensure our return to work plan. “

Pichai also said Google will extend the telecommuting policy for all offices around the world until October 18. The company had previously planned to reopen its employee office in mid-September. Pichais says it will notify employees at least 30 days before the office is fully reopened if Google plans to change courses again.

Some Google employees have postponed plans to reopen their offices and praised Pichais’ decision to demand vaccines from those who return.

A Google engineer who asked to remain anonymous because he wasn’t allowed to talk to the media said it was definitely right.

Further delays in returning home will try to plan a life for the next few months, as others agree that it is the right call and have questions about childcare and returning to a location near the office. He added that it would be useful for employees who do.

Another Google employee who wanted to remain anonymous would have been logically easier for employees to push in January. I think it will happen anyway.

Lyft, a ride-hailing company, has also announced changes to its return-to-work plan, including requiring employees coming to the office to be vaccinated. CEO Logan Green told employees that his new return date will be postponed to February 2.

The new plan came because highly infectious delta mutants increased cases of coronavirus in all states, causing some of the highest numbers in low-vaccination states. On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its guidance to recommend that everyone wear a mask indoors in areas where coronavirus cases are increasing, regardless of vaccination status.

Earlier this month, Apple postponed the date employees return to the office to October. This is a month behind the company’s previous return plan. Apple has not told employees that vaccination will be required to return to campus.

Google and Facebook are joining more and more businesses and public agencies that are starting to draw a tougher line on vaccination. President Joe Biden will announce on Thursday that all federal workers need to be vaccinated. Otherwise, you will be subject to frequent inspections.

The Department of Veterans Affairs was the first federal agency to require employees to vaccinate, with a deadline of eight weeks from now. The move followed the deaths of four unvaccinated employees, three of whom were from the Delta variant, officials said.

On Monday, New York City announced that workers in all cities would need to be vaccinated or tested weekly. It is one of the largest employers in the country to make such announcements. California announced a similar move to state workers, saying Governor Gavin Newsom “was experiencing an unvaccinated pandemic. Everyone who can get vaccinated should do it.” Tweeted.

Bhushan Sethi, co-leader of consulting agency PwC’s global people and organizations, said that private-sector employers are mottled and far from widespread, but the increase in private-sector employers is increasing employee vaccines. He said he was considering making it mandatory. He saw a growing conversation between his clients.

Due to variants, low vaccination rates, and employee concerns, companies need to consider whether to require vaccinations for employees returning to the office, he said in an email.

Topics are split and political, both inside and outside the workplace. However, the increasing number of cases and the narrowing of the timeline are causing problems.

According to Seti, these are factors such as inclusion, privacy and retention, as well as factors such as employee safety and self-confidence, which can impact productivity and performance.

Several financial institutions, including Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo, require workers to be vaccinated or to claim vaccination status before returning to work. Both Delta and United have mandated vaccines for all new employees, and United said it would consider mandating vaccination earlier this year.

CEO Scott Kirby said in January, “If others are working together to start mandating vaccines, we should expect United to be one of the first waves of companies to do so. Let’s do it. “

Patchwork from other companies across industries and roles has implemented mandatory versions of vaccines.

The Houston Methodist Hospital requires vaccines for all existing and new employees. Meatpacker JBS requires vaccines from corporate employees. Eleven Madison Park, a state-of-the-art New York City restaurant, is demanding vaccines from several recruiting jobs. Lastique International Corp., a plastics distributor and recycler in Louisville, Kentucky, has begun demanding vaccines from existing and new employees.

On Tuesday, the Washington Post announced that employees would need to be vaccinated. The Posts publisher said in an email to staff that employee concerns about the increase in variants prompted the move.

Given the serious health issues and true safety concerns of so many Post employees, I think this plan is correct, says Posts publisher Frederick J. Ryan Jr. Said.

A May survey of 660 employees by global advisory firm Willis Towers Watson found that 72% did not require employees to be vaccinated. However, the company told NBC News by email that some of these employers were telling consultants that they were revisiting their vaccine obligations as Delta variants spread.

Employers can legally require employees to be vaccinated, with two exceptions, said Joel Friedman, a professor of employment law at the University of Tulane. Employees protected under Americans with Disabilities Act and employees with religious tax exemptions can request an exemption.

Friedman said in an email that employees with disabilities and those with religious tax exemptions are entitled to reasonable accommodation by their employer, which should not be overly difficult. Perhaps it requires a mask and frequent testing.

In late May, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission significantly updated and released detailed guidance for employers to explicitly allow them to request vaccines in the workplace. Previously, there was a legal gray area as to whether there were vaccine requirements that were not fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Biden said in Town Hall last week that full FDA approval of the Covid vaccine could be in time for the school year as early as August or September. Prior to that, ongoing reviews were expected to continue until 2022.

