South Carolina School Receives $ 6.7 Million For Innovation Projects> Columbia Business Report





Academic institutions, industry partners, and the SC Research Authority recognize the urgent need for the development of the state’s next-generation innovation economy. It is funding at the university level.

According to a news release, SCRA will allocate $ 3.3 million to third-level institutions across the state for translational research projects that address the challenges facing the state’s industrial base through the organization’s academia collaboration team. I did.

According to a news release, the SCRA Academia Collaboration Program will connect academic teams from multiple institutions to industry leaders to promote engagement, drive innovation and enhance South Carolina-based job creation. It was designed.

Following the SCRA announcement, academic institutions and private sector companies are following with matching grants totaling $ 6.7 million.

“We are fortunate to have quality research and development at state universities,” SCRA Executive Director Bob Quinn said in a release. “Many of the technologies they are currently working on will create new companies tomorrow. We are honored that SCRA can support these collaborations.”

The University of South Carolina has partnered with Clemson University, Greenville Technical College, and Midlands Technical College to receive $ 1.2 million in the school’s inter-factory networking program.

The USC has also partnered with Clemson University to work on an Industry 4.0 development project that received $ 1.8 million from SCRA, along with the University of Southern California, South Carolina State University, Greenville Technical College, and Trident Technical College, according to the release. I’m out.

Francis Marion University will receive $ 305,000 to help schools improve the state’s workforce development and readiness in partnership with Citadel.

“I am booming with opportunities and positive results from this crossroads of academic research, entrepreneurship and industry in the state,” said Kera Player, SCRA Program Manager, in the release. “These collaborations offer the greatest potential for regional innovation, economic growth, and overall progress.”

SCRA program directors and industry advisors will continue to monitor the progress of these academia collaboration team research projects as they are released, and will be gradually funded as milestones are achieved.

Since 2018, state academia collaboration team grants have funded 17 collaborations between South Carolina-based academic institutions and 41 industry partners. These projects have generated additional funding in multiples of 8: 1 from other sources such as industry and the federal government.

Part of the SCRA grant is funded by the Industrial Partnership Fund, which is funded by individuals in South Carolina who receive a $ 1 state tax credit for their investment in businesses and the state’s innovation economy.

