7 best innovations from the Good Woods Festival of Speed





Every year, the brightest and best car makers in the world land in Goodwood, Chichester to participate in the Speed ​​Festival. It’s a fuss that celebrates the past, present, and future of fast-moving machines.

A relatively new addition to the festival is the Future Lab, which grows in size and scale each year. The exhibition celebrates innovations in cutting-edge technology, transportation and infrastructure, including machines from other worlds such as Airbuss Mars Fetch Rover, Boston Dynamics Spot, Robot Dogs and Gravity Industries Jetpack.

Here we present a selection of technologies and trends that we consider to shape the future of how we avoid them.

1. The flying car finally takes off

Once upon a time, this was a flying car that was more than just a beautiful photo. The Pal-V Liberty is the first vehicle approved by EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency).

In other words, the flying vehicle is a production-ready vehicle that is legally allowed to be brought into the air, and the company is currently accepting orders. Indeed, the makers of Pal-V say the carcopter will fly at the Speed ​​Festival next year.

PAL-V Liberty Flying Car PAL-V

Perhaps a little oversimplified, the Pal-V is basically a James Bond helicopter that folds neatly and goes straight from the heliport to European roads. In addition, the first urban airport designed with flying cars and drones in mind will be built in Coventry this year, so it may not take as long as you think it will take to see the flying cars overhead. ..

2. Jetpack racing is coming soon to a tropical island near you

Over the next decade, you can expect to see more people with jetpacks, especially if Richard Browning, the founder and chief test pilot of Gravity Industries, gives way. So far, Real Iron Man has been very successful with his technology, and the military and search and rescue are investigating how they can adopt it.

But that’s just the beginning. Before the pandemic, Browning said he was ready to launch the jetpack racing series in Bermuda.

Richard Browning floating on the water with Getty in a jet suit

It’s been three weeks since it was released. It’s all ready to go as a concept, but we have to wait for the world to overcome the challenges of COVID. There are people who trained with us like Tim Peak and Bear Grylls. I have that graduate. Even Tom Cruise wants to come and fly it. There is an array of interesting people who could potentially compete side by side with each other. With the exception of war, competitive racing is the best way humans have come up with to boost their abilities.

At the Goodwoods Future Lab, Gravity Industries unveiled the first electric version of the jetpack suit. We came here without it working, says Browning. But this morning we did it after a night of continuous change. The suit was able to lift the pilot off the ground and hover for a short time.

It was a real experiment to know all the limits of the capacity of a lithium battery and see how close it could be to the capabilities of a suitable jet suit. I love getting people to see what innovation is. Often, you are not sure if something will work and you have to overcome setbacks and challenges.

4. Small delivery robots deliver millions of fast deliveries

As you stroll through the streets of Northampton and Milton Keynes, you may come across one of these knee high robots. Those networks operated by Starship are now already functioning to use the app to offer shopping, takeaway, and even prescriptions to customers throughout the city.

The robot is completely autonomous, can move almost anywhere a pedestrian does, climbs curbs, and uses street crossings at 2 and 4 feet, avoiding us. Upon arriving at your destination, the bot will greet you and open the insulated storage compartment.

Starship Delivery Pod Starship

To date, Starship has already delivered over 1.5 million distributions worldwide, so this idea works clearly. We think it’s only a matter of time before we get fed up in towns and cities around the world. Henry Harris Burland, Vice President of Marketing at Starship, says people really seem to be adopting them.

At first, they are full of questions and they think it’s really sweet. And when they see it a second time, they simply ignore it and it quickly blends into the background of the city.

5. The car can look very different

It’s easy to dismiss a concept car as a fancy flight, and you rarely need to go to the real world. However, the Airo, designed by Heatherwick Studios (who may be able to recognize its work in the form of a new Routemaster bus), was commissioned to be built in 2023 by the Chinese car brand IM Motors.

Thomas Heatherwick’s ambition is to rethink the car as an oasis in the midst of a city that lacks space.

Heatherwick says that usually when you see a person sitting in a driveway car, you just think you’ve quarreled with the other half.

What if you could get a car with furniture that captures light, blocks sound, and provides space for work and sleep, as you would see on a business class flight? You can be quiet or work somewhere.

Interior of Airo Cargetty

It’s a great idea, especially when we sneak up on a car that we can drive autonomously. Cars are all electric, but Heatherwick wants Airo to go one step further with green stakes. The Airo is equipped with an air filter that sucks up pollutants and moves around the city. We believe that car HEPA filters can clean up particulate matter equivalent to tennis balls over the years.

6. Electric autonomous trucks can make the city a quieter and cleaner space.

The surge in popularity of online shopping has flooded our city with trucks and heavy trucks. Clearly, this trend is at odds with many cities’ ambitions to cleanse air pollution and reduce congestion.

This is where battery-powered autonomous trucks help clean things up. Please enter Einride. This cargo mobility platform runs autonomously with the help of a supervisor who can be called remotely via a 5G network connection if one of the pods gets stuck.

Ein Ride Raleigh Pod Getty

When this happens, an alert is sent to someone behind the desktop computer, presenting a set of plotted routes to help the truck get out of the situation. If none of them seem to work, you can take over remotely via a small jog wheel and joystick.

From a corner of the Festivals of Speeds Future Lab in Chichester, I was able to control a truck in Gothenburg, Sweden and drive a test truck. At first it was undeniably creepy, using a small joystick to run a few tons of lorries over an internet connection with no physical feedback, but the technology is so good that it quickly becomes quite mediocre. increase.

The show’s truck driver was nervously watching, but the company driver is likely to be the first operator. They say one supervisor can take care of 10 vehicles at a time. Currently, first-time customers will use autonomous trucks (if legal) to make up for staff shortages rather than replacing drivers.

7.5G makes the car safer

Electric Porsche Taycan Getty

The next generation of new premium cars could be equipped with 5G, but what does that mean for drivers? Well, the latest electric cars can already receive wireless software updates from the cloud. For Tesla, this means that adjusting the software that manages how the battery powers can significantly improve the performance of the car. On the wheels.

It’s a great bonus, but the real benefits of 5G may come in the form of safety features. While Porsche’s sportiest model is flying on Goodwood Hill, the company is experimenting with a 5G car network, effectively warning each other about the dangers of the roads it encounters, whether or not the driver himself registered. It became clear that.

You can upload your footage to the cloud, analyze it all together, and send it back to your car almost instantly. Cars connected to 5G networks can effectively turn corners and slow down in anticipation of accidents further down the freeway.

