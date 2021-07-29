Cramer’s Mad Money Recap: Advanced Micro Devices, Google





Wednesday was a day to celebrate owning some of the best stocks around, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers. It wasn’t the day to contradict and shorten them.

Whether they love or hate them, shortsellers stay here, Kramer explained. However, while taking the other side of the deal can be exciting, shorting stocks can be a dangerous game. Good example: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)-Get reports.

Kramer writes about real money: “Crows are a great dish to taste cold, and I’ve eaten a lot before, so I’m grateful to those who said they like to shorten everything they like.” Column Read the whole thing to get more of his investment ideas and strategies.

Intel (INTC)-Cramer admitted that he didn’t think much about the company when Get Report dominated the world of chips and AMD was trading near $ 5. But when Lisa Su became CEO, Kramer met. Su turned AMD into an engineering powerhouse, lagging Intel for years, and its share price rose to nearly $ 100 per share. With AMD likely to shut down Xilinx (XLNX), getting the report by the end of this year, Kramer said there is still a long way to go to implement AMD.

The same applies to other stocks that investors want to bet on. Many investors get a report on the short stocks of the Alphabet (GOOGL)-their risk. Google is constantly improving every aspect of its operations, from YouTube to the cloud and beyond.

Then get the Boeing (BA) -report. Between the 737 Max’s grounding and the continuation of the Dreamliner delay, Boeing seems to be an easy win for the shorts. But China needs planes, many planes, and only two companies can offer them. This means that Boeing’s share is also rising.

So the next time you’re thinking about shorting a great company, think again. Cramer concludes that you are less likely to think you are right than you think.

Execution decision: Wingstop

Kramer spoke with Charlie Morrison, Chairman and CEO of WING, in the first “Executive Decisions” segment of the night. This is GetReport, a restaurant chain that has just completed positive growth in same-store sales for the 17th consecutive year.

According to Morrison, Wingstop was in the best position to survive the storm, as it had invested heavily in digital sales even before the pandemic. In the last quarter, 65% of sales came from digital, and that number is increasing quarterly. Morrison added that Wingstop is more than just chicken wings. The company is planning a large-scale promotion that includes chicken and thighs, centered on tomorrow’s “National Tsubasa Day.”

Kramer was excited about Wingstop’s plans to enter Manhattan. According to Morrison, the first site will open within a few weeks and 25 sites are planned by 2023, all of which will be company-owned. According to Morrison, Wingstop goes beyond New York. They are already a fast-growing global brand in Europe.

All this growth happens when chicken prices rise by 60%. Morrison said he believes prices will stabilize in 2022, giving the company even greater profitability.

Management Decision: Rockwell Automation

Kramer checked in to Breakmoret, Chairman and CEO of Rockwell Automation (ROK), in the final “Executive Decisions” segment. This is GetReport, an industrial automation provider that has just recorded 26% organic growth. Stocks rose 1.9% in the news.

According to Morett, Rockwell’s mission is to provide highly trained and enthusiastic workers with state-of-the-art factory automation technology and systems. Rockwell’s recent acquisition of Plex Systems for $ 2.2 billion extends capabilities with all new cloud-native software solutions.

Moret added that Rockwell’s recurring revenue is currently 5% to 6% of total sales. Plex adds another 2% to that number, which will be about 10% repeatable by the end of the year.

Moret continued that factories weren’t the only ones using rockwells. E-commerce and warehouses also require conveyors, sorters, and communication systems to operate efficiently. Amazon (AMZN)-Get Report is Rockwell’s largest customer, but Moret adds that many retailers are also upgrading their operations to more efficiently receive, classify, and replenish their omnichannel operations. I did.

Rockwell even has tire manufacturing technology. According to Morett, it provides a single control platform for mixing materials, forming tires, hardening, and processing the entire process.

Don’t think too much about big tech

Don’t think too much about Big Tech, Kramer told viewers. All Big Tech giants made monster revenue this quarter. Wall Street may have lowered its stake, but it’s still worth the purchase.

Cramer says Apple (AAPL)-Get Report revenue is impressive and the Action Alerts PLUS outperforms revenue and revenue estimates in all categories, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, services and wearables. Said. But after Apple warned about supply constraints on the horizon, it didn’t stop the stock from selling out. Cramer told viewers that people would be happy to wait if their favorite Apple device was delayed. Therefore, the stock needs to be weakened.

Next was Microsoft (MSFT)-Get Report. This would have seen a large rally if it had been reported at any time other than today. Like Apple, Microsoft outperformed estimates in all segments and received multiple analyst upgrades. According to Cramer, Microsoft is also an acquisition.

Finally, the alphabet remained a favorite. The company’s cloud services are gaining momentum as the economy resumes as advertisers’ funds return to Google and YouTube and companies continue to digitize their operations.

Companies can’t win even if they lose

Kramer said the banned segment is currently making it difficult to predict the future. Throughout most of the second quarter, it seemed to be breaking COVID. But then, when things changed in July and the delta variant surged, China began cracking down on capitalism and learned how serious the semiconductor shortage was.

With all this going on, how are companies supposed to talk about their outlook? It doesn’t seem to matter which route they choose, Wall Street hates them all. If you are bullish and miss your number, you lose. If you are conservative and you make numbers, you lose. And if you don’t give any guidance, well, you lose too.

Cramer concludes that it puts the company in an impossible position, and even our best companies are not exempt.

Lightning round

Jim Cramer said of some of the shares offered by the callers during the “Mad Money Lightning Round” on Wednesday night:

Roblox (RBLX)-Get Report: “It wasn’t as good as I expected last quarter, but I think it’s back.”

Fast Acquisition (FST)-Get a report: “You want to be with them, not against them. I congratulate them.”

Cassava Sciences (SAVA)-Get the report: “This is a difficult area. If it succeeds, it’s worth a lot, but if it fails, it’s much less valuable. It’s too difficult.”

Western Digital (WDC)-Get Report: “This is a cheap stock. I also like Micron Technology (MU)-Get the report.”

