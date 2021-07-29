Google has joined the ever-growing list of employers requiring COVID-19 vaccine 104.5 WOKV





COVID-19 when a few companies are preparing to return workers to the office as cases of coronavirus in the United States begin to worry about rising and threaten to return virus variants to normal. Announced vaccination obligations.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission will hold COVID-19 as long as the employer complies with the requirements for finding alternative arrangements for employees who cannot be vaccinated due to medical reasons or religious objections. He said vaccination could be legally required to re-enter the physical workplace.

Still, the requirement has proven to be a hot button issue, as business leaders are considering plans to reopen the office. In some cases, legal issues arise and there is a great deal of backlash from workers who refuse to shoot. President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the obligation to require all federal officials to vaccinate is currently “under consideration.”

This is a compilation of some of the major US employers who have announced the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine.

Google Tech giant Google announced vaccine requirements for those returning to the office on Wednesday. According to SEC Filing, the company has approximately 135,301 employees.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a memo sent to employees on October 18th, after the company’s “voluntary work-at-home policy” was initially set to expire on September 1st. Announced that it was extended to. “Everyone who comes to work on our campus needs to be vaccinated.”

“This policy will be rolled out in the United States in the coming weeks and will be extended to other regions in the coming months,” said CEO. “Implementation depends on local conditions and regulations and will not be applied until the vaccine is widely available in your area.”

He said local leaders would share additional guidance with employees, including “details of the exception process for people who cannot be vaccinated for medical or other protected reasons.”

Pichai added that he hopes these steps will “give great peace of mind to everyone when the office reopens.”

From Google’s announcement, Facebook Hours said Wednesday that anyone working on a US campus needs to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Facebook’s Vice President of People Lori Goler said in a statement from ABC News that the implementation of the new policy depends on “local conditions and regulations.” According to Goller, there is a “process” for people who are exempt from obligations for medical reasons.

ABC News requested details on test protocols and actions in the event of failure to comply with the requirements.

“We will continue to work with experts to ensure that our plans to return to the office prioritize the health and safety of everyone,” Golar said, Facebook “as the situation changes” outside the United States. He said he would appreciate the approach in.

Facebook is headquartered in Menlo Park, California, with offices in more than 80 cities around the world.

The Washington Post Some staff at the Washington Post on Tuesday shared on Twitter that the company has announced that it is mandating vaccines.

In a memo sent by The Washington Post to employees and shared with ABC News, publisher and CEO Frederick J. Ryan Jr. announced his mission, and employees also said, “The complete COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment. We must show evidence of inoculation. “

The post, which employs more than 1000 journalists and aims to reopen in mid-September, offers accommodation to people with “genuine medical and religious concerns” who give them to the human resources team. He said it needed to be documented.

“I haven’t downplayed this decision, even though the overwhelming majority of Post employees have already provided evidence of vaccination,” Ryan said in a memo. “But given the serious health problems and real safety concerns of so many postal workers, I think this plan is correct.”

St. Jews, Houston Methodists and other hospital healthcare sectors are, of course, one of the most vaccinated industries.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that all health care workers facing patients in state hospitals need to be vaccinated. “We want to make sure that these workers have a vaccination period, as it is a contact that could be a serious spread event,” Kuomo said Wednesday.

Earlier this month, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital notified staff that the vaccination deadline was September 9. Dr. James R. Downing, President and Chief Executive Officer of Memphis Hospital, said: “By September 10, employees who have refused vaccinations or have not received an approved medical or religious exemption , I will be on unpaid leave for two weeks. ” “People who did not start the vaccination process will end at the end of the two-week period.”

The Houston Methodist Hospital System in Texas oversees eight hospitals, employs more than 26,000 people, and has a June 7 deadline for staff to vaccinate or risk suspension and dismissal. Set up. More than 175 staff at the Houston Methodist Hospital were temporarily suspended unpaid for failing to comply with their mission last month, and a proceeding was filed against the hospital. A Texas judge stood by the hospital and reversed a proceeding filed by 117 employees who opposed the shooting.

Delta Air Lines Delta is ahead of its time with mandatory vaccines. The airline said in May that all new employees in the United States would be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they qualify for accommodation.

Headquartered in Atlanta and with approximately 91,000 full-time workers, the company’s company-wide obligation to require current employees to vaccinate, although new employee vaccination requirements began on May 17. It states that it will not impose.

