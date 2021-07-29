Google demands vaccinations from office workers





San Ramon, Calif. Google has put off most workers’ return to the office until mid-October and has a policy of requiring everyone to be vaccinated when the vast campus is fully reopened.

The more contagious delta variant of coronavirus has caused a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Following Google’s Wednesday announcement, Facebook FB, + 1.49%, said US employees working in the office would be required to get the vaccine. Exceptions occur for medical and other reasons.

In an email sent to Google by more than 130,000 employees worldwide, Alphabet GOOGL, + 3.18% GOOG, -0.30% CEO Sundar Pichai said the company is currently not a former employee, but in October. He said he is aiming to bring most employees back to the office from the 18th. Target date for September 1st.

This decision will also affect tens of thousands of contractors that Google will continue to pay, while access to the campus remains restricted.

Pichai writes that this extension gives people the flexibility they need while giving them time to get back to work.

And Pichai revealed that once the office is fully reopened, everyone working there will need to be vaccinated. This requirement is first imposed at Google Mountain View, Headquarters, and other US offices in California before it is expanded to more than 40 other countries in which Google operates.

Dr. Linawen, a professor of public health at George Washington University and a former health commissioner in the city of Baltimore, said he needed to do this because otherwise he would endanger workers and their families. It is unfair to parents to be expected to sit side by side back to work with unvaccinated people who may have the deadly virus.

According to Wen, children under the age of 12 are not currently eligible for vaccination, so parents can take the virus home from the office if they are around an unvaccinated colleague.

Various government agencies have already announced that they will require all employees to be vaccinated, but so far the corporate world, despite most lawyers believing that the obligation is legal. Is taking a more cautious approach.

Delta DAL (+ 0.83%) and United UAL (+ 1.01%) airlines require new employees to present proof of vaccination. Goldman Sachs GS (-0.16%) and Morgan Stanley MS (-0.42%) require employees to disclose vaccination status but not staff.

Based on regular surveys by research firm Gartner, less than 10% of employers say they intend to require all employees to be vaccinated.

Now that Google has come to support vaccines, other major tech companies may follow suit, but employers in other industries may still be reluctant, said Gartner’s head of human resources development research. Brian Klopp predicted.

Google is seen as a very different kind of company, so I think it will take one or two big employers to do the same in terms of becoming a game changer.

Google’s vaccine obligations will be adjusted to comply with local laws and regulations, Pichai wrote, and exceptions will be made for medical and other protected reasons.

Pichai explained that vaccination is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our community healthy for the next few months.

Google’s decision to require employees working in the office to be vaccinated shortly after a similar move affecting hundreds of thousands of civil servants in California and New York as part of enhanced measures to combat Delta Variant. happen. President Joe Biden is also considering requiring all federal officials to be vaccinated.

The surge in cases over the past month has led to more public health authorities calling for stricter steps to overcome vaccine skepticism and misinformation.

Vaccine requirements to be rolled out in California next month target more than 240,000 civil servants. The city and county of San Francisco are also at risk of requiring vaccination or disciplinary action against approximately 35,000 workers after the Food and Drug Administration approves one of the vaccines currently distributed under an emergency order. increase.

The number of Google workers who have not yet been vaccinated is unknown. Pichai said in an email that the company has a high vaccination rate.

Google’s decision to expand remotework follows a similar move by another tech powerhouse, Apple AAPL (-1.22%), with plans to return to the office recently moved from September to October. ..

Given that the tech industry is at the forefront of the transition to remote work caused by the spread of the new coronavirus, delays by Apple and Google will impact other major employers to take similar precautions. May give.

Even before the World Health Organization declared a pandemic in March 2020, Google, Apple, and many other prominent tech companies were instructing employees to work from home. This is the third time Google has postponed the date of a full office reopening.

Google’s vaccine requirements can also make it bold for other employers to issue similar obligations to prevent outbreaks and minimize the need to wear masks in the office.

While most companies plan to bring back workers at least a few days a week, others in the tech industry have decided to have their employees work remotely.

