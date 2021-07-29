Use Google Trends to gain insights into people’s interests | by Randy Runtsch | July 2021





These other data points stand out:

High search interest in the Netherlands, Spain and New Zealand. The search interest from August 23 to August 29, 2020 is high.

What do these data points mean? I haven’t followed the race or the Indy 500, but I’ve guessed about the interest in racing by people in the Netherlands, Spain and New Zealand. Perhaps the race drivers come from those countries. Here’s what I’ve found about drivers in these countries on the Indianapolis Speedway site:

Ed Carpenter Racing’s Linus Vikay Spain Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palau New Zealand Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon New Zealand Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin

However, the field also included two drivers from Canada.

AJ Foyt Racing Dalton Kelet Andretti Autosport James Hinchcliffe

Drivers from other countries also participated in the race. However, the Indianapolis 500 wasn’t featured much in the search.

But what triggered the surge in search numbers from August 23 to August 29, 2020? I didn’t know, but I guess there was another race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway around that time. According to a little research, the 2020 Indianapolis 500 has been postponed from the May Memorial Day weekend to August 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

I didn’t solve any business problems or support the decision to search for the Indy 500 Car Race. But I learned some new facts or trivia about racing and car racing in general. Drivers gather from all over the world to participate in races and are in an international situation.

Potential business use

Here are some ideas on how to use Indy500 search data in your business:

We are looking for teams and drivers from other countries to extend the scope of the event to more fans. We plan to design, manufacture, distribute and sell race-related products such as T-shirts and souvenirs. Fan travel promotion and preparation From the area to the race venue, it may include airfares, hotels, car rentals, limousine services and more.

I never guess, it’s a shocking habit that destroys logical abilities.Sherlock Holmes

Comparison of Indianapolis 500 with other races around the world and in the US

Data review

Add the other three famous car races to your Google Trends search. Daytona 500, Monaco Grand Prix, 24 Hours of Le Mans. It’s easy to see that interest in each event soared during Race Week.

Indianapolis 500 August 2020 August 23, 2329 Daytona 500 February 2021 February 14, 2020 Monaco Grand Prix May 2021 May 2329 May 2324 Le Mans Race September 1319 September 2020 At the races held on the 19th and 20th

A graph showing the level of interest by region (or country in this case) shows that the Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500 show high interest in the United States and Canada. In contrast, interest in racing is low for most others. In fact, in the United States, two American races share a 41% level of interest. Similarly, interest in the Daytona 500 has diminished outside the United States and Canada, but interest in the Indy 500 remains high. The Monaco Grand Prix and the 24 Hours of Le Mans have shown great interest in many areas. This level of interest can be explained by factors such as the location of the race (for example, Le Mans is in France) and the driver’s home country. However, it will not be explained in detail here.

