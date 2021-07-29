Economic Powell, Google Delays Returns





Feds Powell downplays Delta Variant’s economic threat

The epidemic of the Washington (AP) COVID-19 delta mutant is increasing infection rates, and some businesses and governments are demanding vaccination, raising concerns about the US economic recovery. But Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell has injected a reassuring note, suggesting that Delta variants pose little threat to the economy, at least so far. Powell says he wants to see substantial further progress after the Fed finishes its latest policy meeting and before it cuts $ 120 billion in debt and mortgage bonds it buys each month to further spur the economy. He said he suggested that he was approaching. Borrowing and spending.

After growing up on a rocket, Robin Hood heads to the market

New York (AP) Introducing investment to millions of people and causing a lot of controversy in less than eight years after the rise of rockets that rocked the securities industry, Robin Hood will leap itself into equities It is said. market. The company and three of its executives have sold up to 60.5 million shares in an initial public offering, and the transaction is expected to begin on Thursday in Nasdaq. It’s a big moment for a fast-growing company, trying to convince many of the new generation of investors who have created to accept their stock.

Delivery apps extend reach to meet customer demands

Restaurant delivery companies such as New York (AP) DoorDash and Uber Eats are rapidly expanding their services to grocery stores, convenience stores, pharmacies, pet stores and even department stores. This move was fueled by a surge in consumer demand during the pandemic. On Wednesday, Uber Eats announced the latest delivery options that allow users to order flowers as part of a partnership with FTD’s subsidiary ProFlowers. The shipping company says the partnership will help retain the customers it has acquired in the pandemic. Adding new stores can also help businesses make a profit after years of loss.

Facebook profits exceed $ 10 billion as revenue spikes

Menlo Park, Calif. (AP) Facebook doubled its profits in the second quarter as advertising revenue, especially the price of ads serving nearly 3 billion users, increased significantly. Based in Menlo Park, California, the company generated $ 10.39 billion, or $ 3.61 per share, between April and June. That’s an increase from $ 5.18 billion a year ago, or $ 1.80 per share. Revenue increased 56% to $ 28.58 billion. Analysts expected an average of $ 3.04 and $ 24.85 billion in revenue per share, according to a FactSet poll. Facebook had 2.9 billion monthly users in June, up 7% year-on-year.

Google delays return to office and mandates vaccines

San Ramon, CA (AP) Google has postponed plans to return most workers to their offices until mid-October. We are also developing a policy that will ultimately require all employees to be vaccinated to combat the spreading delta variant after the vast campus has been fully reopened. CEO Sundar Pichai sent an email to Google on Wednesday with more than 130,000 employees worldwide, aiming to return to the office on October 18, instead of the previous target date of September 1. He said he was. It will be resumed and everyone working there will be vaccinated.This requirement is first imposed in the United States

Boeing knocks out profits for the first time since 2019

Chicago (AP) Boeing reported its first quarterly profits since 2019, and its revenues exceeded expectations as giant aircraft manufacturers are trying to dig out of the most difficult areas of their history. Boeing generated $ 567 million in second quarter, compared to a loss of $ 2.4 billion a year ago. Industry analysts expect even greater losses, with Boeing’s share rising by about 5%. The return of the troubled 737 Max jet after two deadly collisions is the key to Boeing’s rebound. The company delivered 79 commercial aircraft this quarter, including 47 Max, compared to 20 in the previous year.

Equities mixed and closed after Federal Reserve Board noticed economic progress

Wednesday’s stocks ended a volatile day after the Federal Reserve Board of Governors said it was seeing an improvement in the economy, with mixed results but not enough to come up with support. did. The S & P 500 ended almost unchanged after giving up a temporary rise in the afternoon. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% and the Nasdaq rose 0.7%. SME stocks rose. Investors have mixed reactions, but recent corporate profits have been generally strong. Pfizer and Boeing rose after reporting good performance. Yields on 10-year government bonds were stable at 1.23%.

Ford overcomes shortage of computer chips and posts amazing profits

Very high selling prices for Detroit (AP) pickup trucks and SUVs help Ford Motor Company make amazing second-quarter profits despite a global shortage of computer chips that cut production in half I did. The company in Dearborn, Michigan says it earned $ 651 million between April and June, primarily for cost savings and unexpected vehicle profits. Ford lost half of its quarterly production due to a chip shortage exacerbated by a fire at Japanese supplier Renesas. The company manufactures many of Ford’s automotive-grade chips.

The S & P 500 fell 0.82 points (less than 0.1%) to 4,400.64. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 127.59 points (0.4%) to 34,930.93. The Nasdaq rose 102.01 points (0.7%) to 14,762.58. The Russell 2000 Index for SMEs rose 33.12 points (1.5%) to 2,224.96.

