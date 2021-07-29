Google is kicking sugar dating apps out of the Play Store





The Sugar Date app will no longer be allowed in the Android Play Store from September 1st. Google announced as part of a series of platform policy changes. This change, first reported by Android Police, specifically bans apps related to compensated sexual relationships. Other changes to the platform will include new crackdowns on inactive developer accounts, Google said.

Traditionally, sugar dating involves older wealthy individuals dating younger partners and giving them gifts. As Android police have pointed out, the Play Store isn’t lacking apps designed around setting up sugar baby relationships. No one has explicitly stated that older men are expected to compensate younger women for their affection, but many emphasize men’s wealth in their service.

Inactive developer accounts also face deletion

Google’s Play Store policy already prohibits apps that promote services that may be interpreted as offering sexual activity in exchange for compensation. However, the updated wording extends this definition to enjo kosai or sexual arrangements where one participant is expected or implied to provide financial, gift, or financial support to another. Explicitly include (sugar date).

Google’s announcement does not clearly state why the app is currently banned. However, it is in the midst of crackdowns on online sex work by the platform after the FOSTA-SESTA Act was introduced in the United States in 2018, removing the protection of section 230 of content that promotes or promotes prostitution. Google representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In addition to changing the rules of dating apps, the search giant has also introduced a new policy to remove a developer account if it remains inactive for a year. According to Google, with the exception of apps that have more than 1,000 installs or accounts behind apps with recent in-app purchases, developers haven’t uploaded the app for 12 months or have logged in to Google Play Console. If not, your account is at risk. Of deletion. In a video outlining the changes, Google states that it will notify developers 60, 30 and 7 days before the removal is imminent.

The policy update will also provide more information about previously announced Google changes regarding play store spam and opt-out of the use of advertising identities. Updated store list and promotion policy on September 29th to ban spam text and graphics for app titles, icons and developer names, and updated ad policy to reflect the October 4th ad ID change To do.

