Sony’s first PS5 software beta arrives with support for M.2 SSD





Sony’s PS5 system software beta program is beginning to be released today and includes access to the long-awaited M.2 SSD slot. The first PS5 beta will be available to some users in the US, Canada, Japan, UK, Germany and France. The beta includes some new UX enhancements and customizations, but the biggest addition is support for M.2 SSD extensions.

Sony states that it requires a PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSD with a read speed of 5,500MB / s or higher. This is primarily what we expected, which means that a variety of Gen4 drives will be supported, including the Samsung 980 Pro, Western Digitals SN850 and many other modern M.2 SSDs.

However, you may need to consider the cooling requirements for using M.2 SSDs on your PS5. Sony explains that using an M.2 SSD with a PS5 console requires effective heat dissipation with a cooling structure such as a heatsink. You can install it on your M.2 SSD in either single-sided or double-sided format.

Requires the latest Gen4 M.2 SSD. Image: Samsung

Sony states that a read speed of 5,500MB / sec or higher on a Gen4 drive is recommended, but it does not guarantee that all M.2 SSD devices that meet the specifications described will work with the console. can not. When playing games from this expandable storage, you may not get exactly the same performance that your PS5s internal drive provides, even if your read speed exceeds 5,500MB / s.

In addition to M.2 SSD support, this latest PS5 beta software also includes 3D audio support for built-in TV speakers. It is available in the Sound menu of the PS5s console system settings. This feature uses the DualSense controller to measure room acoustics and apply 3D audio settings.

Sony uses DualSense to intelligently enable 3D audio for TV speakers. Photo courtesy of Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Sony is also improving other areas of PS5 software. The Control Center interface now includes more personalization options for relocating or selecting controls, allowing PS5 users to view and write messages from the Control Center gamebase to friends and parties. You will be able to do it.

Game-based[友達]The tabs have also been updated, management options have been improved, and you can now see how many friends you have online. Sony is also working on some of the misleading aspects of the PS4 or PS5 version of the game. Different versions will now appear separately on the home screen and in the game library, and each game title will now include either PS4 or PS5.

This new PS5 beta also includes a trophy tracker that gives players quick access to up to five trophies per game through the Control Center. Sony will also add an option to select 720p to 1080p for the PlayStation Now service, enabling new automatic video clips for PS5 players competing for high scores in the game.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/7/29/22599593/sony-ps5-m2-ssd-support-beta-features The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos