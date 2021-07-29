What You Need to Know About Columbus Cycling Events





Perotnia has hosted annual weekend ride events since 2009. However, the pandemic forced the adoption of a virtual-only platform in 2020 at a very popular cycling event.

11,000 people participated in the virtual event and completed the tasks of their choice. I ran 10 miles every day, kayaked a certain distance and sewed 100 cloth masks. Many have missed the face-to-face friendship and spirit offered at their annual event. research.

The online version of Perotnia was able to raise more than $ 10 million in 2020, less than half the amount nonprofits brought in the previous year.

Needless to say, race organizers, cancer patients, riders, and volunteers are slowly struggling to get together again safely for cycling events.

Will Perotonia be held directly this year?

The organization announced in February that the three-day event would return from August 6th to 8th. Ride weekends are usually held on the first full weekend of August.

“I’m tired of this tedious excitement about withdrawing and doing something as a community,” Doug Ulman, CEO of Perotonia, said in February.

The event has undergone some changes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus over the weekend, but it does have many beloved aspects, such as the opening ceremony. The opening ceremony, open only to participants and their guests, will take place on August 6th in the Lower.com field of Columbus Crew.

Currently, nearly 10,000 people are registered for participation.

This year, the virtual platform has been given a new name-Challenger Experience-Ulman said, even after success in 2020, authorities will tap participants who want to attend the Perotonia Festival from afar, and activities other than cycling Said he wanted to complete.

What changes do people experience?

According to Ulman, there will be more rider waves and more start and finish points to avoid the historically crowded nature at the start and rest areas.

Perotnia will offer new routes and more options on August 8th, a popular distance.

For those who want to ride all 200 miles on the weekend, that Sunday’s 100-mile ride will be a loop that begins and ends in New Albany rather than a return trip from The Gambia. This eliminates the need to stay overnight in a dormitory in The Gambia, usually Kenyon College.

Also, the beloved homemade peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are cooked in the rest area, giving priority to pre-packaged foods.

In addition to the traditional McFerson Commons starting line, the event also added a second starting line to John F. Wolf Columbus Commons. Here, people start wearing masks, cyclists spread further and are offered to those who choose that option. More part of the heart.

But overall, Ulman recently said weekends should look the same as in 2019.

How far are Perotonia’s vehicles?

Participants have 10 routes with 7 different distances ranging from 20 to 200 miles.

Some routes have less undulations than others, some take place on different days, and offer plenty of choice for cyclists of all ages. (Participants must be at least 14 years old to participate in face-to-face vehicles.)

For example, there are 20-mile, 35-mile, 50-mile, and 80-mile options. There are three 100-mile options, including the hills and low hills options from downtown to The Gambia, and the New Albany Loop Route.

The two longest distances, 180 and 200 miles, take place on Saturday and Sunday of the ride.

The distance the cyclist chooses determines the rider’s minimum funding commitment. This ranges from $ 1,250 for short distances to $ 3,000 for two-day events. Participants must submit their donations by October 31st.

How can Perotonia’s contribution help?

Perotnia’s mission is to find cures for diseases that end cancer and affect millions of people across the country.

That’s why the organization donates 100% of the money it raises to research at The Ohio State University Cancer Center. Nonprofits organize events and subsidize the cost of paying employees through community sponsors.

This funding not only funds innovative research that is not normally covered by federal grants, but also invests in the people who create this research.

Since 2008, Perotnia has raised more than $ 217 million in these efforts.

In June, it announced a restructuring and new partnerships, including a $ 5 million annual commitment from Victoria’s Secret, to double its total funding to $ 50 million annually by 2026 (Pelotonia). Raised $ 23 million in 2019).

Can I still register?

Yes, registration is still open and currently costs $ 150 for a face-to-face ride and we have an additional funding promise. People need to reach their funding goals by October 31st.

There is no registration fee for the Challenger Virtual Option, but there is a promise to raise $ 100.

People can register online at www.mypelotonia.org.

