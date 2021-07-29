Billionaire Nicola founder Trevor Milton charged with fraud on suspicion of deceiving investors





Top line

Trevor Milton, founder and former chairman of automaker Nikola Motor, said in a comment from U.S. prosecutors and the Securities and Exchange Commission on a nearly-year plan allegedly tricking individual investors into the high-flying business. I was charged with fraud caused by it. Before and after the lively trading debut in June last year.

Important facts

The US federal prosecutor’s office in Manhattan charged Milton, 39, with three fraudulent charges in an unsealed indictment on Thursday.

In another complaint filed Thursday, the SEC repeatedly charged Milton with securities fraud (and during the same period) for making false and misleading statements about the core aspects of Nicola’s business. Billions of dollars in committed truck orders on a podcast released last July.

Instead, authorities say in a regulatory filing that they claim that “only one customer has placed 800 orders.” [trucks] At that time, it could be characterized as “binding.”

In a statement, Phoenix-based Nicola has not been charged with cheating, but Milton has not been involved in the company’s “operation or communications” since resigning in September, investigating. He said he cooperated with the government through.

Nikola shares plunged 10% to $ 12.83 in early Thursday trading, pushing losses this year to nearly 20%.

Milton’s representative did not immediately respond to Forbes’ request for comment.

Important quote

“Before Nikola produced a single commodity or earned money from the sale of trucks and fuel, Milton relentlessly publicized Blitz for a class of investors he called” Robin Hood Investors. ” “Embarked on,” the SEC wrote in a complaint. “From around November 2019 to September 2020, Milton’s remarks in tweets and media appearances were taken individually and together to portray Nicola’s picture, which deviated significantly from the reality of the time.”

Big number

$ 1.3 billion. According to Forbes, that’s how much Milton was worth when the market closed on Wednesday. Milton founded Nicola in 2014 to manufacture battery- and hydrogen-powered semi-trucks.

Main background

Nikola’s stock soared after the Nasdaq trading debut, but short-selling Hindenberg, who said it didn’t hold a position in the company, reported in September last year that it “claimed a complex fraud” for the electric car company. I have been struggling since I announced. Chairman Milton misleaded investors about the company’s business. The Justice Department and the SEC began investigating the company a few days later. Milton then resigned, legacy automaker GM withdrew from a major partnership with the company at the end of last year, and Nikola shares almost plummeted. 75% from September highs.

References

Behind the new billionaire Trevor Milton’s $ 3 billion push to run America on hydrogen (Forbes)

GM does not invest in Nicola, but may supply fuel cells and batteries for trucks (Forbes)

Nikola founder Trevor Milton resigns after being accused of short-selling fraud (Forbes)

Nikola Motors Billionaire Founder Explains Why His $ 3.3 Billion Company Needs Small Business Rescue Cash (Forbes)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/jonathanponciano/2021/07/29/billionaire-nikola-founder-charged-with-three-counts-of-fraud/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos