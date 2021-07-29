The leaked Fortnite Lift Tour Challenge gives you a glimpse into upcoming concert events





Fortnite

very

Fortnite is planning something big for about a week now, next Friday, August 6th. Yesterday, a poster was unearthed suggesting that Ariana Grande’s in-game concert is approaching. now? I think it’s bigger than that.

A new set of challenges for the event, called a lift tour, was leaked. The fact that it’s called a tour means that this can be an event that involves multiple artists. This could mean Ariana Grande, but few have been confirmed at this time. There were previous rumors that the collaboration between Ariana and Lady Gaga was abandoned during the pandemic, but perhaps it could be included in the card again, and one of the posters was held by the two together. It suggests the song Rain On Me.

From these eras, what was canceled during the pandemic rumors, in addition to Ariana and Gaga, artist J Balvin was listed as a candidate for a concert performer. One celebrity from this era of rumors has actually arrived to make his planned appearance, it would be LeBron James, who just appeared in the game with many skin variants.

Fortnite

very

As for the agenda, yes, this lift tour concert event seems to be actually hosted by the aliens themselves, with notes about party UFOs and more. This is the challenge we know. This means that you may be able to explore the concert space before it occurs.

Have you ever heard that a lift tour is coming to the island to interact with the lift tour poster? Check out these posters! A poster doing something very wild on my car lap. Must be equipped for the tour! (Reward: Lift Star Peace Spray)

Use an Alien Hologram Pad on a Party UFO Check out the devices on that Party UFO! And bring a friend for backup. Yeah, are you okay? It was a little wild. (Reward: Cloudy Kitty)

[リフトツアー]Save the date on the tab and play the match. Would you like to take a lift tour? Save the date and learn the layout! All goods stands, bathrooms and emergency exits have been identified. The lift tour is ready! (Reward: Background of the hug of the universe)

Join the lift tour The lift tour is about to begin! Alright, let’s go! Wow. That’s wow.

Therefore, at this point, Ariana says it is guaranteed. Lady Gaga probably knows about J Balvin. How many artists will participate in this? Is this like a Super Bowl halftime show or a real tour that takes place throughout the weekend? That’s what we don’t have an answer yet.

