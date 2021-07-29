Top video game release in August 2021 from “New World” to “Hades”





August is just around the corner, marking the beginning of a busy season for the video game industry. This isn’t the busiest August I’ve seen, but there are still some notable releases. In addition to these releases, we’re looking forward to the Back 4 Blood beta, the (quite gloomy) slate of the PS Plus title, and, of course, the game for the Xbox Game Pass.

The most important of these is Amazon Game Studios New World. This is an ambitious new MMORPG that has surpassed 190,000 simultaneous players on Steam and has already achieved great success in beta releases. Amazon struggled with its first slump in game development, but New World aims to turn it around. The long-awaited MMO will be released on PC on August 31st.

Dean Hall Icarus also looks interesting. Hall is best known as the creator of the zombie survival game DayZ. Icarus is another survival game I’ve heard called SF Walheim. It will come out on August 12th.

new world

Credit: Amazon

Two blockbusters from 2020 and two of my favorite games are back.

Hades will finally be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PS4 on August 13th this month. Indie roguelike action games were an important darling and won many GOTY awards last year. Ghost Of Tsushima: Directors Cut for PS5 and PS4 will be added and will land on August 20th. Director’s Cut adds a whole new island for the PS5 edition, a new story, and lots of small upgrades. Exciting things.

This is the top video game release in August 2021. As always, Steam and other platforms release so many indie titles each month that it’s impossible to put together a definitive list. If you know of a game that you think you need to add, please let us know on Twitter or Facebook.

Grime (Stadia, PC) August 2 The Ramp (PC) August 3 Dungeon Defenders: Awakened (Switch) August 4 My Time At Portia (iOS, Android) August 4 The Falconeer (PlayStation 5, PlayStation) 4, Switch) August 5 Black Book (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) August 10 Godfall (PlayStation 4) August 10 Lawn Mowing Simulator (Xbox Series X / S, PC) August 10 Japan Icarus (PC) Closed on August 12 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, PC) August 12 Naraka: Bladepoint (PC) August 12 SkateBIRD (Xbox One) , Switch, PC, Linux) August 12 Hades (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4 Xbox One) August 13 Road 96 (Switch, PC) August 16 Greak: Memories Of Azur (PlayStation 5) , Xbox Series X / S, Switch, PC) August 17 Mankind (PC) August 17, 12 minutes (Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC) August 19 Recompile (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X) / S, PC) August 19 RiMS Racing (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) August 19 The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Xbox One, PC) 8 May 19 Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4) August 20 Madden NFL 22 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC) August 20 Alien: Fireteam Elite ( PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, PlaySt ation 4, Xbox One, PC) August 24 Hoa (Switch, PC) August 24 I expect you to die 2: Spies and Liars (PlayStation VR, Rift, Quest, Vive) August 24th Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC) August 24th King’s Bounty II (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) August 24th Marvel Future Revolution (iOS, Android) August 25th Psycho Notes 2 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) August 25 ProtoCorgi (Switch, PC) August 26 Baldo: The Guardian Owls (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS) August 27 No More Heroes 3 (Switch) August 27 KeyWe (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) August 31 New World (PC) August 31 Lastler (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) , Switch, PC) August 31 Big Con (Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC) August 31

