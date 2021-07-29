Nikola’s founder charged with securities fraud over fake truck demonstration





Nikola founder Trevor Milton was charged with securities fraud on Thursday in the southern district of the Federal Court of Justice in New York. The accusation alleges that Milton made a series of virtually false allegations, and that electric car company Nicola was much closer to releasing a more functional product than it really was, raising more than $ 500 million in investment in the process. ing.

Milton is not an early stage company with the novel idea of ​​commercializing an unproven product or technology, but a pioneering company that has already achieved many groundbreaking and groundbreaking milestones. , Nikola version sold. The indictment alleges.

Behold, Nikolawan in motion

Specifically, the indictment used Milton’s staged video to give the false impression that the Nicola One Semi-Truck prototype could move on its own when the vehicle was actually just rolling downhill. Claims to have created. In addition, Milton, according to the indictment, has received orders for billions, billions, billions, and billions of dollars worth of trucks as the company produces its own hydrogen fuel at prices below market prices. Falsely claimed to have won.

Tesla’s nominal rival, Nikola, became prominent in 2020 with plans for hydrogen-fueled pickup trucks and tractor trailer cabs. The excitement around the truck peaked in September when General Motors acquired a stake in the company and announced a $ 2 billion deal to support the release of badger pickup trucks.

The excitement was short-lived. Less than a week after the plan was announced, a report from short-selling company Hindenburg Research accused the company of fraud. Based on a conversation with an anonymous ex-employee, the report claimed that a widely published demonstration was stage-managed to give the impression that Nicholas’ trucks could move on their own. Instead, the report claimed that Nicola had towed the truck to the top of a hill on a distant road and simply filmed it rolling down the hill.

The indictment reflects this allegation. Prosecutors claim that a few weeks before the event, Nicholas’ chief engineer informed Milton that the truck would not function at the unveiling event unless the event was postponed. Milton knew that the vehicle to be announced would not work and decided to proceed as planned.

The indictment confirms that the truck’s movement was the result of rolling from the top of the hill and claims that the towing and rolling process was repeated three times to produce a video of the company’s commercial. Editing of some footage has also been sped up, and I was able to make the Nikola One appear to move faster.

The final version of the video was posted on Nicola’s official YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter accounts with the caption “Behold, Nicola One is running.”

The indictment also details how the vehicle was not functioning. Prosecutors said that all electrical components in the truck were powered externally (not from the truck’s batteries), had no fuel cells or hydrogen gas storage tanks, and had air compressors and turbines commissioned. It says that the gearbox was not assembled. Vehicle level control was not complete. Filing also claims that the dashboard interface that Milton seemed to use to start the truck was an off-the-shelf tablet that wasn’t integrated into the vehicle system.

Hindenberg claimed in a report that the Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating Nicola, but the SEC refused to confirm the investigation at the time.

The fallout from the report was quick and devastating. General Motors withdrew from stock trading, and Milton resigned as chairman shortly thereafter. The company continues its business, but has significantly reduced its ambitions. In February, Nicola stopped planning electric ATVs and motorboats. This is a decision that the company will cost $ 14 million, according to a regulatory filing.

