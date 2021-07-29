Fortnite Ariana Grande Rift Tour leaks, dates, times, challenges, rewards





Fortnite will be hosting a special lift tour event from July 29th to August 6th. So we’ll tell you everything you need to know about upcoming celebrations, including dates, times, leaked issues, Ariana Grande and what it means for the future. Of battle royale.

What is the date and time of the Fortnite Rift Tour event?

The official schedule for events related to the Fornite Rift Tour through August 6 is as follows: Epic Games

The Fortnite Rift Tour event will take place between 10am on July 29th and 6pm on August 6th. During that time frame, players will have the opportunity to complete the challenge with free rewards that culminate in a live event believed to be a virtual Ariana Grande concert.

What is the complete list of Fortnite Rift Tour challenges and rewards?

Fortnites Rift Tour Challenges were leaked on the morning of July 29th by a trusted leaker HYPEX and others.

Click here for the official list of lift tour challenges.Epic Games

Interact with Lift Poster (1) Lift Starpiece Spray Party Use Alien Hologram Pads on UFOs (1) Cloud Kitty Emote[リフトツアー]Save dates on tabs and play matches (2) Take a space hug loading screen lift tour (1) No known rewards

The first challenge will be published on July 29th at 10am Eastern Standard Time, and the other challenges will be published shortly thereafter.

How does this relate to the Ariana Grande concert?

On the morning of July 28, HYPEX and fellow leakers also unearthed some poster graphics for the lift tour. They look like this.

Epic Games / Twitter / HYPEX

The first poster on the left is reportedly reflecting the color scheme of Grandes’s iconic outfit. The second poster is called Piggy, the same name as Grandes’ pet pig, Piggy Smalls. The graphic on the third poster seems to have something to do with Grandes’ popular Rain-on song.

This isn’t the first time Fortnite followers have heard of Ariana Grande coming to battle royale. A recent Season 8 leak posted on FortniteLeaks subreddit also mentioned Ariana Grande’s concert. That is, other details described within that leak may also apply. Well, if you want to see them, let them discover those spoilers for yourself.

