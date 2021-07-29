Nothing Ear 1 Earphones: What are these cheap noise canceling buds?





OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s new company has launched its first product, a set of earphones called Ear 1. You need to know here.

What is it? This is a new London-based technology company led by Pay. His philosophy at OnePlus was to produce high quality Android phones at a price below their bigger rivals. So when Pay tried to do his own thing, we were intrigued. And I was a little confused by the choice of company name.

These headphones are the first real products released by Nothing.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

These headphones are the first real products released by Nothing. These are fully wireless earphones with active noise cancellation and a charging case that promises a total battery life of up to 34 hours. These will be available globally from Nothing’s website and other stores starting August 17, and will be priced at $ 99 or $ 99 (approximately AU $ 190 in conversion).

It’s the design that doesn’t focus on anything here, and Pei especially wants transparent materials. And surely, that’s what we got with the Ear 1 bud, with a clear plastic casing around the stem, where you can see some of the internal components and the subtle Nothing brand. The body of the earphones is white, but it’s a shame that you can see the inside of the actual audio driver.

They are small, weighing only 0.17 ounces (4.7 grams) each, very comfortable to wear for long periods of time, and small enough to be worn in bed. Includes three sizes of soft oval silicone chips for a comfortable fit. Due to its large size, it has been found to fit snugly and tightly seal.

The disadvantage of the small size is that the internal battery is also small. As a result, the bud’s battery life is “up to” 4 hours with active noise canceling turned on and 5.7 hours with active noise canceling off. That’s a bit below Apple’s AirPods Proand, and not as good as Anker’s SoundCore Liberty Air 2 Pro. Audio expert David Carnoy calls it “a great set of true wireless earphones.” Anker is physically large, so the internal battery is also large. Personally, I find the Nothing buds more comfortable and stable when I’m on the move. For joggers between you, its lower battery life can be a fair compromise for a more stable fit.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

The sound quality is excellent, but it mixes warm, punchy bass with bright, clear treble. I’ve listened to a lot of music in a short test time, and found that I’m familiar with bass-driven rock tracks such as Royal Blood’s Limbo and Lower Than Atlantis’ Here We Go. Both were delivered. It has a thick low end without sacrificing the details of the guitar or cymbals.

Similarly, a beautiful orchestral piece in collaboration with Red Bull Symphonic Orchestra and Camo & Crooked track No Tomorrow was reproduced with excellent clarity and separation, with even a soft hammer on the piano wire clearly audible at the opening bar.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

I don’t have years of audio testing experience like resident expert David Carnoy. So the final decision on audio quality is left to him when he has time to wrap his ears. In my view, the Nothing Ear 1 buds provide excellent sound quality, especially when keeping affordability in mind.

When I was in the office, active noise canceling did a good job of preventing a lot of noise around me, and I’m sitting with them but not playing anything I found that it offers a peaceful way of working despite the noisy seagulls, hang out on my roof and never close hell.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

The transparent design of the bud extends to the charging case. The charging case has a convenient magnet that easily guides the buds into place and a red dot on the bud on the right, making it easy to tell which is where. The case is charged with a USB-C or Qi compatible wireless charger and the buds can be charged quickly, so you can play for about an hour with just 10 minutes of charging.

The buds comply with IPX4 standards for sweat resistance and drip resistance. There are touch controls for pausing music and turning noise canceling on and off, and the proximity sensor automatically pauses music when you remove it from your ear. In addition, the Ear 1 app (for iOS and Android) has a “Find Bud” option that makes a loud beep. Make sure you are not actually stuck in your ears at that point.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Overall, earphones are neither innovative nor rethinking how to enjoy music. But they provide good sound, are pretty cool to look at, and aren’t too expensive. Carl Pei seems to be applying a decent performance and low cost OnePlus mix, which is fine. If you’re on the wireless bad market and don’t want to stab Apple in your ears, these are worth checking out.

