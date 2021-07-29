Blizzard confirms that former Warcraft boss has been fired for “cheating in the treatment of other employees” • Eurogamer.net





According to Activision Blizzard, former World of Warcraft senior creative director Alex Afrasiabi was fired last summer after an internal investigation.

The departure of Afrasiabi was known, but the details surrounding it, including the new and disturbing details of the 2013 BlizzCon hotel room called the “Cosby Suite,” were publicly confirmed according to Kotaku’s report. ..

In a statement issued to Kotaku last night, a spokesman for Activision Blizzard revealed that an internal investigation into the “Cosby Suite” was conducted in June 2020, following another investigation by Afrasiabi. As a result, Afrasiabi was “dismissed because of his illegal activity in the treatment of other employees.”

Both Afrasiabi and “Cosby Suite” are named in a California lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, the developer of World of Warcraft and an advocate of the “boy of fraternity” culture. In the proceedings, the harassment of women by Afrasiabi was very well known, and his suite was called the “Crosby Suite.” [sic] After Bill Crosby, allegedly rapist [sic].. “

The conflicting accounts collated by Kotaku suggest that the hotel suites have been nicknamed to look like Cosby’s sweaters, but Cosby’s reputation (even in 2013) was also a factor.

Various by Afrasiabi and other Blizzard employees, the report appears to show a group of employees posing in photos of hotel suites, alcohol stashes, and Bill Cosby lying in bed. Contains screenshots of social media posts.

The BlizzCon 2013 Group Chat screenshot allegation, titled “BlizzCon Cosby Crew,” includes the following exchanges:

“I’m collecting hot chixx for Coz,” reads one message. “You can’t marry Alex.”

“Yes, I’m in the Middle East,” a response labeled as a reply from Afrasiabi.

“You misspelled your sexual intercourse,” reads someone else’s reply.

Afrasiabi was asked to comment by Kotaku, but didn’t respond by publishing.

In a California lawsuit, Afrasiabi was “allowed to engage in explicit sexual harassment with little or no impact.” During BlizzCon, Afrasiabi was alleged to have “beaten a female employee, said she wanted to get married, tried to kiss her, and turned her arm around.” The proceedings subsequently suggest that Activision Blizzard has created a “hotbed of harassment and discrimination against women.”

The company’s first, concise, corporate response to this furious Activision Blizzard employee signed a petition that thousands described as “abominable and insulting.” The strike to take place yesterday afternoon was announced.

When Activision Blizzard’s share price fell, company boss Bobby Kotick finally issued a more reconciling statement, admitting that his company’s first reply was “bad.” Employees were discouraged and pushed the strike, saying that Cotic’s statement failed to address the “key factor” of their concerns.

Last week, World of Warcraft players filed an in-game protest requesting content that indicated that Afrasiabi had been removed from the game, including an NPC with the same name. There was also the question of why it remained so long-the question that is likely to be asked again now as to why he left is publicly known. Although not mentioning Afrasiabi by name, yesterday’s Kotick statement confirmed that unspecified game content would be removed.

