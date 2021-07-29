Nothing Ear (1) Review | PCMag





There is no new startup for Carl Pei, best known for co-founding the popular smartphone brand OnePlus. It attracted attention by providing a budget-friendly alternative to the popular high-end flagship model. No alternative to the phone is focused on earphones. To be precise, it is a true wireless earphone with noise canceling. And when it comes to this category, it’s no exaggeration to say that Apple’s AirPods Pro is the biggest mainstream hit, but it’s expensive at $ 249. For $ 99, the Nothing’s Ear (1) earphone is one of the more affordable alternatives we’ve tested and can peak under a transparent case and hood, except for an attractive price. The design with earpieces is noteworthy. Fortunately, audio performance is unique, with strong sound quality and above-average active noise canceling (ANC), so these AirPod competitors can easily recommend it.

The 90’s are calling (in the best possible way)

Many of the true wireless in-ear we review look similar, but it’s okay if it’s a little boring. The approach to this conundrum isn’t going back to the 90’s, with a transparent look that allows you to see almost everything inside the earpiece’s stem, like the clear phone of Clarissa Explains It All. The case is also a cool and transparent design, and the earpiece is printed with a dot matrix-like logo in small letters. The retro-futuristic look played an important role in the design of the Teenage Engineering team, renowned for its PO-128 Megaman pocket operator pocket, along with tuning the 11.6mm driver inside the earpiece.

It fits well, but it may not be ideal for exercise as it lacks ear fins and hooks for stability during workouts. However, for everyday use, it should stay in place without any problems. The earphones come with 3 sets of white silicone oval chips in small, medium and large sizes.

The touch-sensitive panel of each earpiece is easy to operate with mirrored controls. Double-tap the earpiece to control playback or handle call management. A triple tap skips the track forward and slides the panel up or down to adjust the volume level. The controls can also be customized to some extent in the app. It’s nice to see the earpieces include volume controls (which are rare), but the array of controls is slightly limited without backward track navigation or voice assistant activation. You can add tracks to the back in the app, but you have to sacrifice the tracks to the front.

IPX4’s water resistance rating isn’t very impressive, but it’s comparable to true wireless in-ear, especially in-ear courses with active noise canceling. This should allow the earpiece to withstand light splashes and should be fine during light rain or moderately sweaty workouts, but do not wash it under the faucet or submerge it in water. Also, for clarity, IPX4 ratings apply only to earpieces, not cases. Therefore, before docking the earpiece, make sure the earpiece is completely dry.

As mentioned earlier, the case is transparent and already unique, but even the angular design is a bit different from the rounded rectangular design we usually see. The included charging cable connects to a USB-C port on the side panel that also has a pairing button. In addition, the case supports wireless charging via the Qi pad. Even the USB-A-to-USB-C charging cable is carefully designed with a transparent sleeve covered with a white cloth.

The Ear (1) app for Android and iOS is simple and intuitive. There is a noise canceling section where you can switch between light mode and maximum mode, switch to transparent mode to hear the surrounding sounds, or turn off both modes. There is also an EQ section. This is a multi-band EQ with balanced, bass, treble, and audio-focused mode presets. It’s better than nothing, but the fine-grained 8-band EQ offered by the $ 130 Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro is much preferred. Besides this, the app also has a “find earphones” feature that disables in-ear detection (plays music automatically when you hear it) and updates the firmware.

The earphones are compatible with Bluetooth 5.2 and support AAC and SBC codecs, but not AptX. High-speed pairing with an Android device allows you to pair by simply holding the earpiece near your smartphone. For iOS and other devices, you need to hold down the pairing button on the case to connect.

No battery life is estimated to be about 5.7 hours on a full charge, and the case itself holds it for about 28 hours. These are decent numbers, but unfortunately noise cancellation is turned off. Enabling noise cancellation can significantly reduce the time to 4 hours for earpieces and about 20 hours for cases, but the result depends on the volume level.

Ear (1) Noise cancellation and audio performance

Ear (1) earphones provide reliable active noise canceling for the price. In light mode, it works to some extent, but in some scenarios it’s enough. In maximum mode, the ANC knocks out a fair amount of deep low frequency rumble and handles the treble and treble fairly well. In testing, the ANC passed through the top layers of high frequency and hiss noise, but the sound of loud restaurant recordings was significantly dialed back.

Thankfully, earphones can avoid some common pitfalls that you often encounter when testing more affordable ANC. For one thing, ANC doesn’t seem to have a significant impact on audio performance. Also, when ANC is on, there is relatively little hiss added to the signal.

Compared to the $ 280 Sony WF-1000XM4, the best noise-cancelling true wireless earphone on the market today, the performance here isn’t particularly noteworthy. However, it is compared relatively favorably with the $ 250 AirPods Pro and the $ 130 Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro. Both are a little more effective, but only a few. With $ 100 and Nothing’s first earphone pair, it’s a solid company.

Find out how to test noise canceling headphones

When it comes to audio performance, earphones provide a stable low frequency response on tracks with a lot of sub-bass content, such as The Knife’s “Silent Shout.” At the top, at an unwise listening level, the lows are powerful and distortion-free. Even at moderate volume levels, the bass depth is robust and reasonably balanced with the treble in balanced mode. In MoreBass or MoreTreble mode, you get the results you expect, but the ability to adjust these parameters in more subtle ways is welcome.

Bill Callahan’s “Drover” is a track with much less bass in the mix, giving you a better understanding of the general sound characteristics of Ear (1). The drums on this track may sound like thunder, but through the Ear (1) driver, they have a natural, complete sound that is neither overly heavy nor thin. Callahan’s vocals get the ideal blend of bass richness and crisp treble definition because the acoustic strum is provided with powerful clarity and brightness. There are some sculptures here, but the balance mode is more or less as advertised. When I switch to More Bass mode, the drums thunder and Callahan’s vocals are a little too deep. Increasing the treble mode makes sibilants a little more annoying. Ultimately, if you want to switch between these modes, there are these modes, but a balanced mode is best.

In Jay-Z and Kanye West’s “No Church in the Wild,” the kick drum loop receives enough high-mid presence to keep it punchy, and the background vinyl crackles and hiss move slightly forward in the mix. .. Beat-emphasizing sub-bass synth hits are delivered with solid depth, and more-based mode makes things much more robust. In balanced mode, vocals are delivered clearly and neatly. In addition, more treble mode adds sibilants.

Like the orchestra track in John Adams’ Gospel by Other Mary, it has a bright, clear sound with bass anchors added, giving the bass instrument a bit more body. Overall, the audio performance here is particularly powerful in balanced mode.

The microphone provides solid clarity. With the voice memo app on my iPhone, I was able to understand every word I recorded. There are some typical Bluetooth distortions, but the microphone signal is strong and the caller should have no problem understanding you with a strong cellular signal.

Powerful first show

You may be attracted to the design, but Nothing’s Ear (1) earphones offer exceptional sound quality and active noise canceling at a low price. Ultimately, noise cancellation here can’t compete with something like the $ 280 Sony WF-1000XM4 or Bose QuietComfort earphones. The lack of a custom EQ means you’re stuck or dealing with balanced mode (which sounds pretty good). Extreme bass or treble division. But for $ 99, these earphones can be easily recommended as a budget-friendly alternative, as they can be compared very favorably with the AirPods Pro and other pairs in the $ 200 range. That said, for the best true wireless experience for less than $ 150, we recommend Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro earphones. This provides a slightly better ANC with a more customizable EQ. But if you like the ear (1) design, you definitely won’t be disappointed.

