Nikola founder Trevor Milton charged with lying to investors





Trevor Milton, founder of Nikola Corp. NKLA -9.34% and former chairman of an electric truck startup, said he lied to investors about an alternative fuel-powered commercial truck manufacturing business. I was charged with securities fraud.

Milton, who resigned from the company last September, faces two securities frauds and one transfer fraud, according to a complaint released Thursday. He will appear in federal court in Manhattan Thursday afternoon.

Federal Attorney Audrey Strauss of Manhattan said at a press conference Thursday that Milton lied about almost every aspect of his business in order to drive investor demand for Nikola shares.

The Securities and Exchange Commission also filed a civil suit against Mr Milton on Thursday.

Milton’s spokesman did not comment immediately. Last year, Milton said on Twitter that he intends to protect himself from false allegations.

Federal crimes represent another blow to Nicola, who was once more valuable than Ford Motor Company, but have been struggling since questions about its technology and products surfaced last year.

Phoenix-based start-ups focused on several transports that became public through a reverse merger deal in 2020 and attracted the attention of Wall Street, where investors’ enthusiasm for electric vehicles and other alternative propulsion systems increased. It was one of the companies that guessed.

Milton gained support from celebrities such as former General Motors executive Stephen Garski and activist investor Jeffrey Uben, and temporarily signed a deal with GM, which was later abolished. ..

Nicola was not charged. Milton hasn’t been involved in business or communications since he resigned, the company said. Nicola has worked with the government during the investigation, a company statement said. We continue to commit to previously announced milestones and timelines, focusing on delivering Nicola Tre Battery electric trucks from the company’s manufacturing facilities later this year.

Nicholas shares fell about 8% in the morning trading.

Federal crime is the latest and most extreme example of the challenges faced by other transportation start-ups in recent months, following their first popular debut on Wall Street, where stock prices soared.

Lordstown Motors Corp., an electric truck startup listed under a SPAC merger last fall, is also being watched by federal agents. Earlier this month, we confirmed that the Justice Department was investigating the business and investigated issues related to the reverse merger agreement and the pre-order for the next pickup truck, Endurance.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission is also investigating Lordstown, the company said.

Milton, a self-proclaimed serial entrepreneur, founded Nikola in 2015 with the ambition to disrupt the commercial truck industry by selling and leasing large semi-trucks powered by batteries and hydrogen fuel. He was known for his bold remarks, charisma that helped inspire employees and attract investors.

Milton pitched the company on social media, television and podcasts to small investors who invested when it was released on a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

Prosecutors said some of Miltons’ allegations were false and corresponded to plans to scam individual non-professional investors from November 2019 to September 2020.

Mr Miltons’ plan was motivated by wealth and fame, prosecutors said. When Nicholas’ stock price rose, Miltons’ stock was once worth at least $ 8.5 billion, prosecutors said, and said he was eager to be on the Forbes list of the wealthiest people in the Americas. rice field.

Nicola was talking about Wall Street and tried to pave the way for electric trucks. Federal prosecutors are currently investigating allegations that have misleaded investors. The WSJ describes Nicola’s roller coaster summer and the company’s next plans. Photographic: WSJ

Miltons’ false statement included that of Nikolawan, a prototype of the semi-truck, the indictment said.

To produce one video detailed in the indictment, Milton instructed Nicola employees to use footage of Nicola One, which is unsafe and has no batteries rolling down the hill, prosecutors said. rice field. According to the indictment, in the video posted on social media, the truck appears to be driving without tilting.

Milton also misunderstood investors about electric and hydrogen-powered pickup trucks known as badgers, the indictment said. According to the indictment, Nicola’s founder also lied about booking future deliveries for Semi-Truck, saying it was a binding order representing billions of dollars in revenue. The prosecution said that in reality, most orders could be canceled at any time.

In September, Nicola was shaken by the allegations raised in a report by New York-based short-selling Hindenberg Research. The report accused Nicola and Milton of making deceptive statements and exaggerating progress on some of its key technologies, including hydrogen-powered semi-tracks.

Nicholas’ share price fell after the report. Prosecutors said some retail investors lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in the company.

The company said an internal review revealed that Nikolawan’s video gave the misleading impression that it was drivable, and that Milton made some inaccurate statements. In particular, the company said nine statements by the company or Milton were found to be inaccurate in whole or in part.

Nicola did not address other claims directly in the short-selling report, other than saying: In other respects, the statement in Hindenburg’s article about the company was inaccurate.

According to FactSethad, Milton, who still holds about 20% of Nicola’s stake, launched several businesses before Nicola, often suffering from disputes, proceedings and investor disappointment.

He is the founder of the San Francisco-based ValueAct Capital Management LP and continues to serve on Nicola’s board of directors, including Mr. Uben, to help build Nicola in several major financial and automotive industries. I was able to persuade the person. Mr. Uben, who could not be contacted immediately, told Bloomberg last year that the company was released too early.

General Motors has also signed a temporary contract to help Nicola develop and manufacture new models. This move was causing a surge in shares in both companies at the time. GM said it would receive an 11% stake in its electric pickup rival Nicola in exchange for its service.

GM later announced a withdrawn agreement, saying it would withdraw from stock trading and instead provide Nicola with fuel cell technology. A GM spokesman declined to comment on the accusation against Mr Milton.

When Milton resigned in September, Nicola appointed board member Gilsky as chairman. Former GM executive Girsky introduced Milton to GM’s CEO Mary Barra and began the discussion that led to the initial deal.

Gilsky declined to comment on the accusation against Milton and postponed Nicholas’ statement.

Gilsky joined Nicholas’ board of directors last summer, and the startup merged with the listed special-purpose acquisition company Vecto IQ Acquisition Corp., which he led and partially owned.

Milton also drew support from CNH Industrial NV and car supply giant Robert Bosch GmbH. Both companies declined to comment.

— Mike Colias contributed to this article.

EV startup under scrutiny

More WSJ coverage in the industry selected by the editor

Write to Corinne Ramey at [email protected]

Copyright 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. all rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/nikola-founder-trevor-milton-charged-with-lying-to-investors-11627563648 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos