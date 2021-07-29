Halo Infinite adds a weapon drop. See on Xbox Beta





Screenshot: Microsoft / 343 Studios

Halo Infinite is sold by Microsoft and creator 343 Industries as a return to traditional Halo. But that doesn’t mean everything is the same as before. For example, 343 has added a drop weapon button to the game. This is the first series to help those who especially need to give their companions power weapons.

Yesterday afternoon, 343 hosted a live stream showing Halo Infinite ahead of the first multiplayer technical preview starting Thursday. In previous Halo games, dropping weapons was a bit of a hassle. Players need to find a weapon on the ground and replace it with the one they want to drop. That way, someone else can pick up the weapon. The weapon drop button seems to be mapped to the right side of the d-pad on the Xbox gamepad, but all Halo Infinites actions are remapable.

After playing Halo for 20 years, it’s funny that I didn’t complain about changing weapons to drop weapons for friends and teammates. That was how Halo worked. But now, with the introduction of the drop button, Im has noticed the strangeness of the workarounds he’s been using all along.

Read more: Halo Infinite’s release date has been narrowed down to a few weeks, says Phil Spencer.

I’m excited to see how this small but potentially powerful feature is used in Halo Infinite. Not only is it convenient, but it also has the potential for trolling. For example, as you pass through an enemy base, you can drop a sniper with a single bullet and exchange it for a fresh, well-stocked sniper, leaving trash on other teams. can.

G / O media may receive fees

This may be the end of betraying your teammates and aiming for snipers. Community director Brian Jarrard joked during the stream. But perhaps those who were willing to kill and betray their teammates just to put their armored legs on the power weapon will probably continue to betray you in some way. But you can hope!

Some Xbox Insider members don’t have to wait long to try the Halo Infinites drop button. The first technical preview of the game starts today and lasts until the weekend. This first preview is primarily focused on players fighting bots, but if you get enough data about bots over the weekend, you might turn on 4v4 slayer mode towards the end of the preview 343 Says.

