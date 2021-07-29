Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro, and Edge 20 Lite make their global debut





Motorola continues to return to its flagship device for the second year in a row with today’s global announcement of Edge 20 Pro, Edge 20, and Edge 20 Lite. The top-end 20 Pro is the first Motorola device to feature a periscope-style telephoto lens and a Snapdragon 870 processor.

All three devices support sub 6GHz 5G, offer a 108-megapixel rear camera, and feature a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a fast refresh rate. They will arrive in Europe, Latin America and Asia in August. Motorola hasn’t provided details, but said it plans to roll out 5G Edge devices in North America this fall.

Edge 20 Pro has the option of handsome indigo vegan leather.Image: Motorola

Priced at 699, the Edge 20 Pro has many features common to the premium midrange class, including the Gorilla Glass 5 front panel, 144Hz screen refresh rate, and 12GB of RAM with the 800 series chipset. Is installed. Its main rear camera uses a 108-megapixel 1 / 1.52 inch sensor and an f / 1.9 aperture, which matches last year’s Edge Plus camera. There is also a new 8-megapixel 5x telephoto periscope-style camera with optical image stabilization. The 16-megapixel UltraWide acts as a macro camera, along with a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

However, some specifications have not been fully measured up to the flagship class. This is a great feature, but we have pointed out that it is not enough as the predecessor of EdgePlus. To get started, Motorola has committed only one OS upgrade for the devices that come with Android 11. The 4,500mAh battery can be charged with a fast 30W wired charge, but wireless charging is not supported. Also, the IP52 rating means that it is protected from splashes, but it is not guaranteed to withstand complete submersion like the IP68 rated Samsung Galaxy S21.

The Edge 20 offers a 3x telephoto lens instead of the 20 Pro’s 5x periscope zoom.Image: Motorola

The 499 Edge 20 has the same 6.7-inch OLED with a 144Hz refresh rate (but with the Gorilla Glass 3 on the front), but with a Snapdragon 778 processor. It offers a stable 8-megapixel 3x telephoto camera instead of a periscope zoom, but the main camera and ultra-wide-angle camera match those of the 20Pro.

Edge 20 Lite has a larger 5,000mAh battery.Image: Motorola

The most affordable Edge 20 Lite, priced at $ 349, uses the MediaTek Dimensity 5G-B chipset and includes a 6.7-inch OLED with a slower but still faster 90Hz refresh rate to complete the telephoto camera. Skip to. Includes a larger 5,000mAh battery. It maintains the IP52 rating of the other two devices and includes a 30W fast charge.

We liked last year’s Edge phones, especially the more attractively priced midrange Edge, many of which were due to some powerful camera features. It’s promising to see Motorola leaning towards its strengths with the new telephoto lens, but it seems that top-of-the-line devices still lack some important specifications to compete well in their class. The midrange could be Motorola’s sweet spot again this year.

